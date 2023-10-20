Aces Parade 2023: Route, Date, Schedule, and More After WNBA Finals Win

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

For the second time in as many years, the Aces will take to the streets of Las Vegas to celebrate a WNBA championship.

NBC News 3 reported the Aces are set to hold their title parade at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday. The parade will start at Aria Las Vegas and conclude at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces clinched their second straight championship with a thrilling 70-69 comeback win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday. A'ja Wilson finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds on her way to winning Finals MVP.

Las Vegas is the first team to repeat as champions the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002. The triumph was made all the more impressive by the Aces clinching despite the absence of 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, who sat out Game 4 with a foot injury, and WNBA legend Candace Parker, who did not play the entire playoff run due to injury.

Jackie Young (16 points, seven assists) helped the effort and obscured a disappointing 2-of-12 effort from Kelsey Plum.

If Wilson has her way, the Aces parade will be something to behold. The All-Star said she plans on downing at least eight shots during the festivities after taking down four a year ago.