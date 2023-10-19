X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 6

    Jack MurrayOctober 19, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the third quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
    Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

    Lamar Jackson and A.J. Brown had solid performances in Week 6 and the development team at Madden took notice.

    The Baltimore Raven and Philadelphia Eagle were the headliners for the video game's recent roster update, with Jackson moving up from a 91 to a 92 overall and Brown ascending from a 93 to a 94.

    The boost to Jackson came in his awareness attribute and his performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans shows why. He was 21-of-30 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also adding 62 yards on 13 carries on the ground. His performance helped the Ravens improve to 4-2 on the season and the team currently sits in first place in the AFC North.

    Brown's Eagles were unable to continue its undefeated streak in Week 6, losing to the New York Jets 20-14, but the receiver's performance was not the reason the team faltered. Brown had seven catches for 131 yards in the game, giving him his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 receiving yards.

    Jackson is up to 1,253 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season, while also having 327 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Brown now has 42 catches for 672 yards and two touchdowns on the season and appears poised to get more than 1,000 yards for the fourth time in five seasons.

    Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper and Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were among the others to see their ratings increase this week.

    Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 6
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon