Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 6

Lamar Jackson and A.J. Brown had solid performances in Week 6 and the development team at Madden took notice.

The Baltimore Raven and Philadelphia Eagle were the headliners for the video game's recent roster update, with Jackson moving up from a 91 to a 92 overall and Brown ascending from a 93 to a 94.

The boost to Jackson came in his awareness attribute and his performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans shows why. He was 21-of-30 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also adding 62 yards on 13 carries on the ground. His performance helped the Ravens improve to 4-2 on the season and the team currently sits in first place in the AFC North.

Brown's Eagles were unable to continue its undefeated streak in Week 6, losing to the New York Jets 20-14, but the receiver's performance was not the reason the team faltered. Brown had seven catches for 131 yards in the game, giving him his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 receiving yards.

Jackson is up to 1,253 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season, while also having 327 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Brown now has 42 catches for 672 yards and two touchdowns on the season and appears poised to get more than 1,000 yards for the fourth time in five seasons.