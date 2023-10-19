Dolphins' Tyreek Hill 'Sick and Tired' of Tua Criticism After Stephen A. Smith Remark

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receive Tyreek Hill is "sick and tired" of pundits doubting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill's response comes two days after ESPN analyst Steven A. Smith expressed doubt the Dolphins quarterback should be league MVP, saying Tagovailoa's passing numbers stem from him "dipping it two yards to [Hill], and he's the one taking it to the house."

"I'm sick and tired of people bashing my quarterback for no reason," Hill said Thursday in a conversation with Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe. "I'm sick of it. I'm standing on the table and saying I'm sick of people bashing my quarterback. He's been doing a hell of a job this year and people need to stop giving him crap."

Hill's comments come around the 13-minute marks of the video below.

"The quarterback is the hardest position in the league, and for a guy to be even considered to be MVP, that's next level," Hill said. "And for Steven A. Smith to just go out of his way and say that Tua isn't worthy of being MVP, it's crazy. It's crazy to me."

"Besides Lamar Jackson, all of the past MVPs, they had guys, they had receivers to throw the ball to... just because a guy has talent around him now, it doesn't mean he's not worthy of being a candidate."