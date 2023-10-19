49ers' Christian McCaffrey Day-to-Day After 'Encouraging' MRI on Oblique Injury

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey may not have to miss time due to the oblique injury he suffered in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that McCaffrey's MRI results were "encouraging" and he will be listed as day-to-day this week.

In addition to suffering their first loss, the 49ers came out of the game against the Browns beat up. McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all suffered injuries. Williams was able to return after going down with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Samuel also exited in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Shanahan said none of the three players will participate in their first practice this week on Thursday, but they are day-to-day.

McCaffrey left the game in the third quarter and received treatment on the sidelines. He came back in for one carry before exiting again.

The difference in performance for San Francisco's offense without McCaffrey on the field was noticeable. He started the game with 45 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on the opening drive.

McCaffrey had just seven more yards the rest of the game before leaving with the injury. The 49ers put up season-low totals in points (17), total yards (215), passing yards (107) and rushing yards (108).

It was the fewest yards gained in a single game by San Francisco since Week 13 of the 2016 season when Chip Kelly was the team's head coach.

Despite missing most of the second half in Week 6, McCaffrey still leads the NFL with 553 rushing yards. He has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

The 49ers get an extra day of rest this week since they don't play the Minnesota Vikings until Monday night.