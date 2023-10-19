Colts' Jim Irsay: Tom Brady Should Have to Pay More Than $175M for Raiders Share

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes Tom Brady is being offered too large of a discount for a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is offering Brady a 10 percent share of the Raiders for a "discounted price," first reported by the Washington Post's Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala and confirmed by the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

"We're trying to work it through," Irsay said, per Volin. "The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can't pay $175 million."

The Raiders are worth $6.2 billion, per Forbes.

The next owners' vote will take place during league meetings in Texas from December 12-13.

