Davante Adams Says He Needs the Ball More If Raiders Want To Win: 'Simple'

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams believes increasing his role in the offense is imperative toward the team adding more wins to a 3-3 start.

Adams responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Athletic's Tashan Reed that lobbied for a more mutually beneficial dynamic within the Raiders:

Las Vegas is coming off back-to-back wins that saw Adams occupy a limited part in the passing game. He caught six passes for 74 yards on nine combined targets.

After the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers, the three-time All-Pro said the constant double teams he sees shouldn't prevent him from getting looks through the air.

Adams expanded on those comments Wednesday to better explain his sense of frustration.

"I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue," he told reporters. "Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses—it's greatness."

The veteran wide receiver added he "came here to win and to do it the right way."

In his defense, this isn't a case of the Raiders adhering to the cliché of how if it ain't broke, don't fix it. They had 279 total yards against the Packers and then 348 yards a week later against the New England Patriots. In the case of the latter, their increase in yardage was offset by going 1-of-6 inside the red zone.