College Football 2023: Ranking the Best Position Units Right Now

4 of 8

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How about an out-of-nowhere choice? Last season, Duke posted average to below-average marks of 7.2 yards allowed per attempt, 257.3 yards per game and 25 touchdowns to a modest 10 interceptions.

This year, nobody can throw on the Blue Devils.

Duke ranks second nationally in yards allowed per pass (4.9) and eighth in yards per game (164.7). The lone offense to surpass five per throw was Notre Dame, and Sam Hartman still only completed 48.4 percent of his passes in the memorable 21-14 ND victory.

Myles Jones, Chandler Rivers, Al Blades Jr. and Joshua Pickett have combined to form a sticky quartet at corner. Along with do-everything nickel Brandon Johnson, safeties Jaylen Stinson, Jeremiah Lewis and Terry Moore are also in the top 10 in tackles for the Blue Devils.