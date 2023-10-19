Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul, Pushes for December Rematch: 'I'll Beat Your Ass'

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul announced this week that he will be making his return to boxing on Dec. 15, but he didn't reveal who he will be facing.

Per TMZ, Paul's most recent opponent Nate Diaz threw his hat in the ring, calling out "The Problem Child" for a rematch and posting a mocked-up flyer for the fight on Instagram.

"Rematch December," Diaz wrote in the caption. "You ain't got nobody to fight. So I'll beat your ass Dec 15th."

Paul defeated Diaz by unanimous decision in August. Diaz, a former UFC star, was competing in his first boxing match. Paul scored a knockdown in the fifth round in an otherwise lackluster fight.

Paul responded to Diaz's offer, suggesting that he fight Derek from Betr instead since the two of them have a history.