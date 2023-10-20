NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

3 of 4

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't been as consistent behind Geno Smith as it was a year ago. Despite amassing 381 yards of offense against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, Seattle mustered a mere 13 points and lost by four.



However, Seattle does have the talent to put touchdowns on the board. While the Seahawks have two 13-point games this season, they're also averaging 24.8 per contest.



Seattle will have a chance to open things up this week against an Arizona Cardinals team that may be back in tank mode. After Arizona's shocking Week 3 upset of the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals have lost three straight by double digits.



Arizona is also surrendering an average of 27 points per game.



Of course, Seattle's defense has been far from perfect, which sets this game up for some high-scoring potential. Seattle has held only two teams below 27 points, the aforementioned and offensively inconsistent Bengals and the New York Giants.

