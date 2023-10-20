NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesOctober 20, 2023
The New Orleans Saints battled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the Week 7 opener. The contest served as an appetizer for the week's exciting 11-game Sunday slate.
There will be no overseas morning games this week, so the day will start with its usual batch of 1 a.m. ET games. The entire schedule is filled with fantastic and hard-to-predict matchups, with relatively few heavy favorites on the docket.
After diving into the recent results, noteworthy trends and injury reports, however, we've identified a few favorable wagers that can be packaged into a potentially profitable parlay for Week 7.
Browns -3 at Colts (-108)
We still don't know if the Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Watson told reporters this week that he has a strained rotator cuff with microtears. After watching Baker Mayfield struggle through a shoulder injury two years ago, the Browns aren't about to start Watson before he's ready.
Normally, it would be wise to shy away from a P.J. Walker-led team against a good Colts defense on the road. However, Cleveland's defense is good enough to play equalizer, and Indy is dealing with a few injuries of its own.
Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is likely done for the season, which means it'll be Gardner Minshew II under center for the Colts. Indy may be without receiver Alec Pierce (shoulder) and won't have defensive tackle Grover Stewert—who was handed a six-game suspension for violation of the league's PED policy.
With a week to prepare for Minshew, Cleveland's defense should provide a big advantage here. As long as Walker can avoid multiple turnovers—the Browns survived it against the San Francisco 49ers—the away team should cover.
Bills -9 at Patriots (-110)
This is an extremely large line for a divisional game, and it's a dicey one for the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo's offense has been out of sync over the past two weeks, and defensive injuries are starting to become a real problem.
Tre'Davious White, Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones are all on injured reserve.
Yet, the Bills are still poised to win against the New England Patriots and win big. New England's offense has been even more out of rhythm than Buffalo's, and the Patriots can't boast the Bills' talent level.
This season, the Patriots are averaging a mere 12 points per game. They haven't scored more than 17 points since Week 1. Without Christian Gonalez and Matthew Judon, New England's defense hasn't looked a ton better.
Both teams are struggling right now, but Josh Allen should garner a lot more faith than Mac Jones. The Bills have won their last four meetings in this series, all by a minimum of 12 points.
Barring a complete meltdown by Allen or another critical injury loss, Buffalo should win by double digits once again.
Cardinals and Seahawks over 44.5 Points (-108)
The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't been as consistent behind Geno Smith as it was a year ago. Despite amassing 381 yards of offense against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, Seattle mustered a mere 13 points and lost by four.
However, Seattle does have the talent to put touchdowns on the board. While the Seahawks have two 13-point games this season, they're also averaging 24.8 per contest.
Seattle will have a chance to open things up this week against an Arizona Cardinals team that may be back in tank mode. After Arizona's shocking Week 3 upset of the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals have lost three straight by double digits.
Arizona is also surrendering an average of 27 points per game.
Of course, Seattle's defense has been far from perfect, which sets this game up for some high-scoring potential. Seattle has held only two teams below 27 points, the aforementioned and offensively inconsistent Bengals and the New York Giants.
Seattle's biggest defensive strength has been against the run, and with James Conner on injured reserve, the Cardinals aren't likely to test it often. Expect a fair bit of back and forth here, with both teams scoring into the 20s.
Three-Leg Parlay (+608)
All three of these wagers are enticing, but by packaging them together, fans can get much better odds. This three-leg parlay carries +608 odds (bet $100 to win $608).
The Browns game is likely the riskiest of the bunch, given the potential for an emotional letdown following the Week 6 upset of San Francisco. However, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz isn't about to let his unit get complacent, and it's not a very significant line.
There's also a lot weighing on Arizona's ability to score, but Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals offense have been better than many expected this season.
