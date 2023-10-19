Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Discusses 'Really Healthy' Relationship with Jerry Jones

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes the extra input from ownership comes with the territory when you sign on to coach the team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't shy away from the spotlight between his regular hits on local radio and postgame media scrums. For some coaches, that might present a bit of a challenge.

During an appearance Wednesday on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), McCarthy spoke matter-of-factly about how Jones operates.

"I think it's like everything in this league, you know, there's jobs and every job has a little bit different job description and job responsibility," he said. "That's just, frankly, the way this organization runs.

"But my communication with Jerry and the relationship that we have and the ability to talk through things, you know, working for an owner and working for an organization that didn't have an owner, I mean, Jerry asks all the right questions. And I think it makes everybody better."

McCarthy added that Jones' input creates a "really healthy" dynamic within the organization.

It's not as though Jones has only recently involved himself thoroughly on football-related matters in Dallas. Firing Tom Landry was his first big move upon becoming the owner in 1989, and he famously butted heads with Jimmy Johnson, who delivered a pair of Super Bowl titles.