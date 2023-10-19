Broncos' Sean Payton Doesn't 'Worry' about Amazon's Video of His Play-Call Sheet

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL head coaches are typically territorial over anything connected to their game plans, but Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton wasn't sweating his play sheet getting some camera time during the team's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Amazon broadcast briefly zoomed in on Payton and allowed fans (and possibly opposing teams) to get a great view of his play sheet.

Addressing the matter Wednesday, he downplayed the extent to which the clip revealed anything of importance.

"I don't worry about it," Payton told reporters. "When everyone sent that to me it was like, 'Can you believe it?' But the game is so spontaneous and so fast. The language, teams can look at and everything is on tape.

"You know that idea of signing the practice squad player off the other team right before you play them? The only benefit of that would be the health of the team. In-depth information of guys, are they healthy?"

Payton added that the terminology can change, so how the Broncos refer to something on the play sheet might be totally different from game to game.

At the end of the day, it's not like rival teams need much of an advantage to beat Denver right now.