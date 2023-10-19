Mary Lou Retton, Olympic Legend, Remains in ICU After 'Scary Setback' with Pneumonia

David Livingston/Getty Images

Former gymnast and five-time Olympic medalist Mary Lou Retton is in an intensive care unit after she suffered a "pretty scary setback," according to her daughter, Shayla Schrepfer.

"We were so excited, seeing so much progress, and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback," she said Wednesday in a video message on Instagram (h/t Anthony Dominic of ET Online). "She is still in ICU, and we're just working through some things as far as her setback goes."

Schrepfer said her mother "had a better day today" but was "exhausted."

Schrepfer's sister, McKenna Kelley, first announced on October 10 that Retton was "fighting for her life" due to a form of pneumonia. She followed up four days later to say her mom was improving.

Retton's performance in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles made her a household name for sports fans. She captured the all-around gold, becoming the first American female gymnast to do so.