A'ja Wilson Wins 2023 WNBA Finals MVP as Aces Capture 2nd Straight Championship

A'ja Wilson Wins 2023 WNBA Finals MVP as Aces Capture 2nd Straight ChampionshipOctober 19, 2023
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson just added more hardware to her trophy case.
The two-time WNBA MVP won her second consecutive WNBA championship on Wednesday as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 to take the series 3-1. Wilson's efforts in the series were rewarded with a Finals MVP trophy.
Wilson averaged 23.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists for the Aces in nine postseason games.
Wilson had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the victory, leading to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell chiming in with some praise for the performance.
The award comes after the five-time All-Star finished third in the voting for this season's WNBA MVP, which was won by Breanna Stewart of the Liberty.
The Aces are the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back championships, with the Los Angeles Sparks last achieving this in 2001 and 2002. This is Wilson's first WNBA Finals MVP as she continues to solidify herself as one of the WNBA greats.