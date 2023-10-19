X

    Rangers' Max Scherzer Called Out by Fans for Struggles in ALCS Game 3 Loss to Astros

    Francisco RosaOctober 19, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    It may have just been too soon to bring Max Scherzer back into the postseason fray.

    In his start since Sept. 12, Scherzer got shelled in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field en route to an 8-5 loss, giving the reigning champions some hope as they got their first win of the series.

    Scherzer had been out for more than a month with a strained muscle in his right shoulder but was named the starter for Game 3 earlier in the series. Unfortunately for the Rangers, it was a rough outing for the veteran.

    The three-time Cy Young award winner got hit early and often, giving up five runs in just four innings of work, including a massive solo homer to José Altuve in the third inning.

    The Astros were confident in their ability to face Scherzer—who was at one time one of the most feared pitchers in all of MLB—and showed why. They handled everything the future Hall of Famer had to throw at them.

    Scherzer struggled against the Astros in the regular season as well. In his penultimate start of the regular season, he gave up seven runs—three homers—in just three innings against Houston back on Sept. 6.

    And things didn't really change Wednesday.

    MLB fans were ready to rip him for the poor outing.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The postseason hasn't been kind to Max Scherzer as of late 😬 <a href="https://t.co/2N0UdvRaeb">pic.twitter.com/2N0UdvRaeb</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Max Scherzer's day is done. <a href="https://t.co/xOjtgf3uVI">pic.twitter.com/xOjtgf3uVI</a>

    Yahoo Sports MLB @MLByahoosports

    Astros with 3 runs on Max Scherzer in the second inning 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/ExIJTkXLbi">pic.twitter.com/ExIJTkXLbi</a>

    Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc

    Me watching Max Scherzer get shelled in the postseason <a href="https://t.co/0jlvjqc5i3">pic.twitter.com/0jlvjqc5i3</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Jose Altuve takes Max Scherzer deep! <a href="https://t.co/vg3S7mbw2L">pic.twitter.com/vg3S7mbw2L</a>

    Marc Carig @MarcCarig

    If this keeps up, the umps should start using the between-innings substance checks to provide Max Scherzer with sticky stuff.

    Sam @TreIindor20

    Max Scherzer under the lights <a href="https://t.co/aqi452LS0l">pic.twitter.com/aqi452LS0l</a>

    MLB Spongebob @MLBSponge

    Max Scherzer looking in the mirror tomorrow morning <a href="https://t.co/WodHBc7hFI">pic.twitter.com/WodHBc7hFI</a>

    Nick @FWBluesFan

    would appear max scherzer was not ready to come back tonight

    Kevin Agustin @_kevinagustin

    My goodness Max Scherzer 😬😬<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/vVv3QPFYXm">https://t.co/vVv3QPFYXm</a>

    St. Louis Chatter @RealSTLChatter

    Max Scherzer hasn't been an effective postseason pitcher for multiple years now. There's a lot of mileage on that arm on top of consistent injuries. I knew the contract he signed with the Mets in no way shape or form would pay off for whomever pays it. He's basically done.

    Nick Stines @nickstines

    Max Scherzer is like a home run derby out there, Lord have mercy

    John Lund @lundinbridge

    Rangers couldn't have been flying higher and thought that bringing back postseason Max Scherzer was going to keep things that way. <a href="https://t.co/Lza0VYbGOd">https://t.co/Lza0VYbGOd</a>

    Gomer @GomesDaLegend

    Idk man… Postseason Scherzer these days <a href="https://t.co/ArrhKiBN7p">pic.twitter.com/ArrhKiBN7p</a>

    Casey @CaseyJ_516

    Max Scherzer getting shelled in a HUGE game? <a href="https://t.co/ycGvGyFDhZ">pic.twitter.com/ycGvGyFDhZ</a>

    Tyler Sloan @tsloan_17

    Expected this could happen with Scherzer's rust. Came out throwing strikes, but a few guys were locked in on him and just left a few too far over the plate

    Jomboy @Jomboy_

    Maybe Scherzer first game back wasn't the move

    The Rangers will now look to bounce back against the defending champions in Game 4 on Thursday.