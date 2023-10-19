Rangers' Max Scherzer Called Out by Fans for Struggles in ALCS Game 3 Loss to Astros

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It may have just been too soon to bring Max Scherzer back into the postseason fray.

In his start since Sept. 12, Scherzer got shelled in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field en route to an 8-5 loss, giving the reigning champions some hope as they got their first win of the series.

Scherzer had been out for more than a month with a strained muscle in his right shoulder but was named the starter for Game 3 earlier in the series. Unfortunately for the Rangers, it was a rough outing for the veteran.

The three-time Cy Young award winner got hit early and often, giving up five runs in just four innings of work, including a massive solo homer to José Altuve in the third inning.

The Astros were confident in their ability to face Scherzer—who was at one time one of the most feared pitchers in all of MLB—and showed why. They handled everything the future Hall of Famer had to throw at them.

Scherzer struggled against the Astros in the regular season as well. In his penultimate start of the regular season, he gave up seven runs—three homers—in just three innings against Houston back on Sept. 6.

And things didn't really change Wednesday.

MLB fans were ready to rip him for the poor outing.