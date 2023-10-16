MLB Exec on Rangers' Max Scherzer: Astros 'Aren't Going to Be Afraid of Him'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There was a time when Max Scherzer was one of the most feared pitchers in all of MLB, regular season or postseason.

But as the three-time Cy Young award winner gears up for a Game 3 ALCS start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, it appears that the reigning champs feel confident in their ability to attack Scherzer.

"The Astros aren't going to be afraid of him," one MLB executive told ESPN's Buster Olney. "There's not going to be some mystique with him. He's a good pitcher, but they know him and they've hit him [recently] and when they face him, they'll have a game plan."

"The best thing he'll have going for him is his experience."

Houston has good reason for that fearlessness.

The last time Scherzer faced the Astros in the regular season he got shelled. He gave up seven runs in three innings, allowing homers to Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley and Jose Abreu.

Shortly after that start. the future Hall of Famer was placed on the injured list with a strain in his right shoulder and hasn't pitched since then with the exception of a simulated game against his Texas teammates.

So, in addition to the postseason pressure, Scherzer will also potentially be dealing with some rust against an explosive Astros' offense.

Not exactly a great combination.

Luckily, the Rangers did a good job of stealing home-field advantage from Houston, allowing Scherzer to get back to work in front of raucous Texas fanbase at Globe Life Field.