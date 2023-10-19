Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Telling Chiefs' Travis Kelce She Was 'In Love' With Him

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari isn't trying to get on the wrong side of the Swifties.

The TV personality and fashion designer cleared up some rumors about her romantic interest in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is currently involved in a relationship with global pop star Taylor Swift.

While having Kelce on her podcast "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari expressed how much she enjoyed watching the dating series, Catching Kelce.

"You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on," Kristin told Kelce on the Sept. 19 episode. "I was in love with you."

In an interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Cavallari made sure to clarify what she meant when speaking to the All-Pro.

"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" Cavallari said. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."