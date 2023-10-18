Raiders' Davante Adams: My Benchmark is 'Greatness,' Not Wins and Losses

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams does not see wins and losses as the best way to evaluate his performance.

During his press conference Wednesday, Adams referenced the abstract concept of "greatness" as the best way to view his play.

"When you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses—it's greatness," Adams said. "So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game."

Adams continued by saying that he came to Las Vegas to win and that if things aren't running smoothly on offense he will be frustrated.

"I'm not here just to hang out...I came here to win and to do it the right way," Adams said. "So if it don't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not a part of that plan. Because I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there. And if that doesn't happen, then I'm going to be frustrated...it's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go."

The Raiders are currently 3-3 on the season and sit in second place in the AFC West. The team has rattled off consecutive victories over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots and Adams leads all receivers with 471 yards.