James Harden Rumors: 76ers' Daryl Morey Accused Clippers of 'Unserious' Trade Talks

Tim Nwachukwu

A potential James Harden trade to the Los Angeles Clippers does not look particularly close, and Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly believes that the blame can be placed on the Clippers.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the 76ers desire a package that would net them an unprotected first-round pick, a first-round pick swap, a player to match the salaries and guard Terrance Mann. After Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Mann would not be a part of the deal, Morey called the Clippers "unserious about getting a deal done."

He even reportedly quipped that they should just trade Clippers star Paul George for Harden if they were so determined to keep all of their lesser assets—a request that was immediately denied," Amick wrote.

The situation with Harden and the 76ers is very uncomfortable as the 10-time All-Star is currently away from the team ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season and is adamant that he does not desire to suit up for the team again. He prefers to go the Clippers and Amick reported that Harden believes Los Angeles has already met the threshold to acquire him and that Morey is "moving the goal posts."

Harden participated in training camp but this was reportedly because he was hopeful that a trade to Los Angeles was in the works and he didn't want to be a distraction. His absence from the 76ers, in addition to the trade talks between the two teams appearing dire, means that it may be a bit until Harden is back on an NBA court.