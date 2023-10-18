Desmond King Released by Steelers Amid 2023 NFL Trade Deadline Rumors

AP Photo/Maria Lysaker

After failing to find a trade partner, the Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback and return specialist Desmond King II on Friday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

It was reported earlier in the day that the organization informed the former Iowa star that it would be releasing him if they weren't able to flip him somewhere else, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

King played in just three games for the Steelers this season after signing with them in August following his release from the Houston Texans.

Also of note, Pittsburgh signed rookie defensive back Darius Rush off the Kansas City Chiefs.

In those three appearances, King managed to play just one defensive snap and 15 special teams snaps, returning four kickoffs for 88 yards.

Prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh, King spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Houston—where he was a regular starter for the majority of his two seasons with the organization.

The former fifth-round pick was released by the Texans as part of final roster cuts this year.