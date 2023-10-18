Heat's Tyler Herro Talks Being Named in Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 'It Was Tough'

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

After spending most of the offseason hearing his name bantered about in trade rumors involving Damian Lillard, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is feeling relieved to still be with the team that originally drafted him.

Speaking to The Athletic's William Guillory about the constant trade speculation, Herro admitted "it was tough" not knowing where he was going to be playing.

One reason Herro had a certainty that his future wasn't going to be with the Heat is because of their run to the NBA Finals that happened almost entirely without him on the court.

"I had a pretty good feeling in my mind that something was going to happen this summer," Herro said. "Either way, whether it was with (Damian Lillard) or not. Just based on the run we made without me, I thought that was enough for me to not be here anymore. I know the business is what it is."

Herro broke his hand in the second quarter of Game 1 of Miami's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was attempting to dive for a loose ball when he landed awkwardly and got up holding his hand.

Five days later, on April 21, the Heat announced Herro had successful "open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand." The 23-year-old didn't appear in a game the rest of the postseason, though he was available in Game 5 of the Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

When Lillard was seeking a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers during the summer, Herro was a centerpiece of Miami's offer.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat's offer to the Blazers included Herro and two first-round draft picks in 2028 and 2030, plus either Duncan Robinson or Kyle Lowry to match salaries for Lillard.

The Blazers eventually traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Even though Herro made it through that round of rumors without being dealt, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Heat do eventually trade him if they can build a package to get a star player.

Herro's contract would seem to make him a desirable trade target. He's entering the first season of a four-year, $120 million extension and is only 23 years old.