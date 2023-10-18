Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Follow Tom Brady, Own Part of NFL Team

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Follow Tom Brady, Own Part of NFL TeamOctober 18, 2023
Unfortunately for NFL defenses, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes isn't walking away from the league anytime soon. But that's not stopping him from formulating a plan for after he retires.
Mahomes told reporters Wednesday he envisions owning a stake in an NFL franchise one day.
"I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible," he said. "When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."
The two-time MVP has already assembled quite the portfolio.
His comments come a day after he was part of a contingent that invested in Formula One team Alpine. He also has minority stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current.
It will be a while before Mahomes can follow in Brady's footsteps, though.
Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported in July that NFL owners voted in favor of a new rule that prohibits team employees who aren't family members from obtaining an equity stake in a franchise.
Many will argue Mahomes deserves to own a piece of the Chiefs at this point after delivering two Super Bowl titles, but it can't happen for the time being.