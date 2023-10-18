Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Follow Tom Brady, Own Part of NFL Team

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Unfortunately for NFL defenses, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes isn't walking away from the league anytime soon. But that's not stopping him from formulating a plan for after he retires.

Mahomes told reporters Wednesday he envisions owning a stake in an NFL franchise one day.

"I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible," he said. "When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."

The two-time MVP has already assembled quite the portfolio.

His comments come a day after he was part of a contingent that invested in Formula One team Alpine. He also has minority stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current.

It will be a while before Mahomes can follow in Brady's footsteps, though.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported in July that NFL owners voted in favor of a new rule that prohibits team employees who aren't family members from obtaining an equity stake in a franchise.