Bills' Josh Allen Has 'No Concern' About Shoulder Injury: 'We'll Be Ready to Go'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's injured shoulder isn't expected to be a problem for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Allen told reporters on Wednesday there is "no concern" about the injury and he will "be ready to go."

Allen left the game for two plays in the second quarter after taking a hit from Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Kyle Allen filled in while Josh was out of the game, but he didn't attempt a pass.

The Bills star said after the game he had X-rays in the stadium after the game, but he will "be alright." Head coach Sean McDermott echoed his quarterback's sentiments on Monday.

"He's day to day, and we'll see where that goes," McDermott said. He added that he's "not going to go into that" when asked if there was any chance Allen doesn't play against the Patriots.

The Bills held their first official practice of the week on Wednesday. Allen was included on the injury report as a limited participant.

Buffalo's offense had a rough time against the Giants on Sunday night. The unit put up a season-low 14 points and 297 total yards, but Allen did throw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help them escape with a 14-9 win.