Eagles' Nick Sirianni Says Julio Jones Still Has 'a Lot of Pop in His Legs' at Age 34

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni explained to reporters that the 34-year-old still has a lot of juice left despite his age.

"You can look at the stats, you can do all those different things, but it's about putting the tape on and seeing what you see and what you think," Sirianni said Wednesday. "Seeing him work out the other day, we were like, 'Yeah, he's still got a lot of pop in his legs.' We're excited about that."

The Eagles signed Jones to a one-year deal to help replace Quez Watkins, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. This will be the fourth team in the last four years for the future Hall of Famer, who began his career with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It reunites Jones with his former Titans teammate A.J. Brown, who pushed the team to acquire him two years ago.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones is widely regarded as the best receiver of his generation. His 13,629 career receiving yards are the most of any active player in the league and rank him 16th on the all-time list. He holds numerous franchise records for the Falcons, including receiving yards (12,896), receptions (848), 100-yard games (58) and 1,000-yard seasons (seven).

While Jones may have a significant amount of tread on his tires at this stage in his career, he echoed Sirianni's sentiments while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, saying, "I'm here to dominate. Don't get it twisted."

Both Jones and Sirianni sound confident that he will be able to be productive within the Philadelphia offense. Jones will have the opportunity to be the team's No. 3 receiver behind Brown and DeVonta Smith, who are among the best receiver tandems in the NFL.