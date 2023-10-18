Julio Jones on Joining Hurts, Eagles: 'I'm Here to Dominate, Don't Get It Twisted'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones is ready to make his return to the NFL, putting the rest of the league on notice Wednesday while speaking with reporters about his role in Philadelphia.

"I'm here to dominate," Jones said. "Don't get it twisted."

Jones signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday. He had been a free agent through the first six weeks of the season after spending the 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Have left?" Jones told reporters Wednesday when asked how much gas he has left in the tank. "Just keep watching. ...Keep watching, and I'll show you. We'll revisit this question."

The signing of Jones comes after the Eagles placed wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment. He'll now suit up alongside A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Jones began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, which selected him sixth overall in the 2011 draft out of Alabama. He spent 10 seasons with the franchise and is the Falcons' record-holder in receiving yards (12,896), receptions (848), single-season receptions (136), single-season receiving yards (1,871), 100-yard games (58) and 1,000-yard seasons (seven).

The Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2021 season, and he went on to catch 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Last season with the Bucs and Tom Brady, he caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two scores in 10 games.

The addition of Jones should make the Philadelphia offense even more explosive than it has been with Jalen Hurts under center. They'll now be able to better rival the Miami Dolphins for the best offense in the NFL.