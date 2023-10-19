Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

2 of 2

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Those of you who pounced on Jerome Ford when he was the waiver-wire's hottest commodity or used a sobering chunk of your FAAB to land him, well... you aren't going to like this. But the Cleveland running back might be a prime option to sell high on this week.

Before you panic, Ford still figures to be a solid option who produces starter-worthy numbers going forward. But it's very possible that Kareem Hunt is going to start eating more and more into his usage.

Here's how they platooned in Week 6 against the Niners:

Ford: 38 snaps; 17 carries for 84 yards; two catches for seven yards on two targets and 13 routes run.

Hunt: 28 snaps; 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown; three catches for 24 yards on three targets and 13 routes run.

Nathan Jahnke of PFF noted that Hunt "was the primary short-yardage back while Ford was the primary third-down back, which was consistent with their previous game."

The difference was that in the previous game, Ford out-touched Hunt, 14-5. This week, that split sat just 19-15 in Ford's favor.

Ford is still the player in this situation you want. The issue is that Hunt may be making him less of a potential RB1 and more of an RB2, and if you can get RB1 prices for him—and have depth at the position—he's a player worth dangling.

Now to Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson being out for the season is a huge bummer, but it makes Michael Pittman Jr. an interesting buy-low(ish) candidate.

Richardson targeted Pittman 22 times this season, completing 13 of those passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew II, meanwhile, has completed 27 of his 38 targets to Pittman for 264 yards.

It's a small sample size—and Minshew has actually out-snapped the oft-injured Richardson this season, 248-173—but Indy's passing game has generally been a bit more productive with Minshew (882 yards, three touchdowns) than Richardson (577 yards, three scores), the latter showing more of a propensity to break the pocket and run (136 rushing yards, four touchdowns).