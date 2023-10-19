    Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

      Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
      AP Photo/Ryan Sun

      We are nearing the point in the fantasy football season where that one person in your league is going to start sending you lopsided fantasy trades, hoping to poach your best players while offering you absolutely nothing of substance in return.

      We all know this person. They offer entertainment, if nothing else.

      You just don't want to be the other type of player often found in fantasy leagues—the one who gets ripped off by the ridiculous-trade merchant. There's no coming back from that.

      So before you spring any deals this week, be sure to reference the trade value chart. Your league's scoring rules and lineup format might influence how you value players, but the following offers a general guide. It's made with PPR scoring in mind, and any players not listed have a value of one.

      Good luck avoiding the sea of awful offers. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Values

      Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      Trade Value: 15

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      Trade Value: 14

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 13

      3. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      Trade Value: 12

      5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      8. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Trade Value: 11

      11. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      12. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      13. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      16. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      Trade Value: 10

      17. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      19. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      21. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      Trade Value: 9

      22. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      23. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      24. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      27. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 8

      29. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      30. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      31. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      32. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      33. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

      34. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      35. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      36. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

      37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      38. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      Trade Value: 7

      39. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      40. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      41. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      42. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      44. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      45. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      46. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      Trade Value: 6

      47. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      48. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

      49. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      51. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      52. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      53. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      54. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      55. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      56. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      Trade Value: 5

      57. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      58. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

      59. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      60. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      61. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      62. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      63. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      64. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      Trade Value: 4

      65. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      66. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      67. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

      68. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      69. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      70. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      71. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

      72. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

      73. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      Trade Value: 3

      74. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

      75. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      76. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      77. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      78. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

      79. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      80. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      81. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      82. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      83. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      Trade Value: 2

      84. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      85. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      86. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      87. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      89. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

      90. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

      91. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      92. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

      93. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

      94. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

      95. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

      96. Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      97. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

      98. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      99. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

      100. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    Analysis

      Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a run during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
      Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

      Those of you who pounced on Jerome Ford when he was the waiver-wire's hottest commodity or used a sobering chunk of your FAAB to land him, well... you aren't going to like this. But the Cleveland running back might be a prime option to sell high on this week.

      Before you panic, Ford still figures to be a solid option who produces starter-worthy numbers going forward. But it's very possible that Kareem Hunt is going to start eating more and more into his usage.

      Here's how they platooned in Week 6 against the Niners:

      • Ford: 38 snaps; 17 carries for 84 yards; two catches for seven yards on two targets and 13 routes run.
      • Hunt: 28 snaps; 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown; three catches for 24 yards on three targets and 13 routes run.

      Nathan Jahnke of PFF noted that Hunt "was the primary short-yardage back while Ford was the primary third-down back, which was consistent with their previous game."

      The difference was that in the previous game, Ford out-touched Hunt, 14-5. This week, that split sat just 19-15 in Ford's favor.

      FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

      KAREEM HUNT TO THE END ZONE 🔥<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/2aeP1Uuxfk">pic.twitter.com/2aeP1Uuxfk</a>

      Ford is still the player in this situation you want. The issue is that Hunt may be making him less of a potential RB1 and more of an RB2, and if you can get RB1 prices for him—and have depth at the position—he's a player worth dangling.

      Now to Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson being out for the season is a huge bummer, but it makes Michael Pittman Jr. an interesting buy-low(ish) candidate.

      Richardson targeted Pittman 22 times this season, completing 13 of those passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew II, meanwhile, has completed 27 of his 38 targets to Pittman for 264 yards.

      It's a small sample size—and Minshew has actually out-snapped the oft-injured Richardson this season, 248-173—but Indy's passing game has generally been a bit more productive with Minshew (882 yards, three touchdowns) than Richardson (577 yards, three scores), the latter showing more of a propensity to break the pocket and run (136 rushing yards, four touchdowns).

      Should you expect an enormous bump in production from Pittman? Probably not. He's already been good this season. But he should get enough of an increase in output to offer you solid buy-low value right now. Take it.

