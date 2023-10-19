Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersOctober 19, 2023
We are nearing the point in the fantasy football season where that one person in your league is going to start sending you lopsided fantasy trades, hoping to poach your best players while offering you absolutely nothing of substance in return.
We all know this person. They offer entertainment, if nothing else.
You just don't want to be the other type of player often found in fantasy leagues—the one who gets ripped off by the ridiculous-trade merchant. There's no coming back from that.
So before you spring any deals this week, be sure to reference the trade value chart. Your league's scoring rules and lineup format might influence how you value players, but the following offers a general guide. It's made with PPR scoring in mind, and any players not listed have a value of one.
Good luck avoiding the sea of awful offers. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Values
Trade Value: 15
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 14
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 13
3. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 12
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 11
11. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
13. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
16. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Trade Value: 10
17. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
19. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
21. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 9
22. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
23. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
24. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 8
29. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
30. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
31. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
32. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
34. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
35. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
36. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
38. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 7
39. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
40. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
41. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
42. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
44. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
45. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
46. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 6
47. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
48. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
49. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
51. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
52. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
53. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
54. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
55. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
56. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 5
57. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
58. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
59. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
60. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
61. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
62. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
63. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 4
65. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
66. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
67. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
68. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
69. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
70. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
71. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
72. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
73. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 3
74. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
75. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
77. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
78. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
79. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
80. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
81. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
82. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
83. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
Trade Value: 2
84. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
85. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
86. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
89. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
90. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
91. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
92. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots
93. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
94. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
95. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
96. Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals
97. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins
98. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
99. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
100. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Analysis
- Ford: 38 snaps; 17 carries for 84 yards; two catches for seven yards on two targets and 13 routes run.
- Hunt: 28 snaps; 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown; three catches for 24 yards on three targets and 13 routes run.
Those of you who pounced on Jerome Ford when he was the waiver-wire's hottest commodity or used a sobering chunk of your FAAB to land him, well... you aren't going to like this. But the Cleveland running back might be a prime option to sell high on this week.
Before you panic, Ford still figures to be a solid option who produces starter-worthy numbers going forward. But it's very possible that Kareem Hunt is going to start eating more and more into his usage.
Here's how they platooned in Week 6 against the Niners:
Nathan Jahnke of PFF noted that Hunt "was the primary short-yardage back while Ford was the primary third-down back, which was consistent with their previous game."
The difference was that in the previous game, Ford out-touched Hunt, 14-5. This week, that split sat just 19-15 in Ford's favor.
Ford is still the player in this situation you want. The issue is that Hunt may be making him less of a potential RB1 and more of an RB2, and if you can get RB1 prices for him—and have depth at the position—he's a player worth dangling.
Now to Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson being out for the season is a huge bummer, but it makes Michael Pittman Jr. an interesting buy-low(ish) candidate.
Richardson targeted Pittman 22 times this season, completing 13 of those passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew II, meanwhile, has completed 27 of his 38 targets to Pittman for 264 yards.
It's a small sample size—and Minshew has actually out-snapped the oft-injured Richardson this season, 248-173—but Indy's passing game has generally been a bit more productive with Minshew (882 yards, three touchdowns) than Richardson (577 yards, three scores), the latter showing more of a propensity to break the pocket and run (136 rushing yards, four touchdowns).
Should you expect an enormous bump in production from Pittman? Probably not. He's already been good this season. But he should get enough of an increase in output to offer you solid buy-low value right now. Take it.