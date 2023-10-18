Kyler Murray Announces Return to Cardinals Practice amid Knee Injury Rehab

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is hitting the practice field on Wednesday amid his recovery from a knee injury that ended his 2022 campaign.

Murray confirmed he would be practicing with the Cardinals on Wednesday via X, formerly known as Twitter, opening his 21-day practice window:

Star safety Budda Baker will also return to practice today, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced.

Gannon hinted on Monday during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM that Murray could possibly return to practice this week.

"We've got to kind of see here the next couple days, see how tonight goes and tomorrow goes, and again, though, we're not rushing that," Gannon said, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "We're making sure that he feels good about going out there, but he's trending in the right direction."

Murray now has a 21-day practice window to be activated to the 53-man roster. If he's not activated within that 21-day window then he won't be eligible to return to the field this season.

The Cardinals don't appear to have any concern that Murray won't be able to return within the 21-day timeframe as Gannon told reporters Wednesday that the quarterback has no limitations and will be "full-go" in practice.

Murray tore his ACL in a December 2022 matchup against the New England Patriots and he began the 2023 campaign on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Gannon said during his appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM earlier this week that he would need to see Murray reach some benchmarks before he returns to game action.

"Just to make sure that before the mental gets put on him of playing football, to make sure the physical is right," Gannon said.

"Just all the different things that he does as a player and what he wants to be able to do playing the position, to make sure we can simulate that as much as we can without being out there playing football but that he feels comfortable with everything that he's going to need to be able to do to function."

The Cardinals have turned to Joshua Dobbs in Murray's absence, and the team is 1-5 on the season. Dobbs has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions, in addition to rushing for 189 yards and one score.

Getting Murray back will be a huge boost to the Arizona offense, though it might be too late for the team to contend for a playoff spot by that point.

Still, Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Getting him back into the fold this season and having him ready to go by 2024 can only help the Cardinals moving forward.