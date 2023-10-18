Colts' Anthony Richardson to Undergo Season-ending Surgery on Shoulder Injury

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

"Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team," Irsay said. "We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future."

Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday that season-ending surgery was a possibility for the rookie signal-caller.

Holder followed up to report how Andrew Luck's shoulder injury in 2015 and its aftermath was influencing the Colts' approach to Richardson. His sources "emphasized Richardson's long-term outlook is driving the decision-making."

Richardson had a bright start to 2023. Through four games, he threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and four scores.

Unfortunately for he and the Colts, injuries quickly accumulated for the No. 4 overall pick. In addition to the sprained AC joint that ultimately ended his year, he suffered a concussion and came away banged up from a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Being extra cautious with Richardson makes obvious sense for Indianapolis because the team is expecting him to lead the offense for years to come. Acting expeditiously also means his status won't be a lingering storyline throughout the year. Everybody can move forward knowing there's no chance of him making a comeback.

Now, the question is whether the Colts do anything to bolster their quarterback room.