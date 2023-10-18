NFL Legend Terrell Owens Says He's OK After Being Hit by Car Following Argument

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was unharmed after being hit by a car Monday following an argument with another person after playing in a basketball game in Calabasas, California.



In a video on Instagram, Owens posted what appeared to be highlights from the game and included the caption: "... I DO HAVE A RIGHT TO PROTECT MYSELF. *hope the car is ok!!!"

The Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department said the incident stemmed from an altercation on the basketball court.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Owens said everything is fine. He didn't need medical assistance as a result of the situation.

TMZ originally reported the man drove his vehicle into Owens' knee and law enforcement officials took a report for assault with a deadly weapon. No arrests have been made thus far, but police are still investigating the situation.

Owens most recently played in the Fan Controlled Football league during the 2022 season. He was on the Zappers team that also featured former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

The FCF's third season that was set to be played in 2023 was canceled with the hope of licensing its technology and selling its franchises to set up a relaunch at some point in the future.

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told Aaron Wilson of SI.com last December that he contacted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other teams with the hope of securing a workout for his client with the hopes of making an NFL comeback.