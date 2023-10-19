Jaguars vs. Saints Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The biggest piece of advice we can give this week is to wait as long as possible to set lineups. Lawrence may be able to go, but there's no guarantee that it won't be C.J. Beathard in for the Jags at kickoff.



"Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters today that he's 'optimistic' he will play Thursday night vs. the Saints, 'but of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday.' Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lawrence ($9.600) is the most expensive QB option in this matchup, but he's had a much higher floor than Derek Carr ($8.8K). While Lawrence has thrown a touchdown in five of six games and topped 200 yards in five of six, Carr has had two games with no touchdown passes and three with fewer than 200 yards.



At running back, it may be better to trust Orleans' Alvin Kamara ($10.4K) over Jacksonville's Travis Etienne Jr. ($10.2K). There isn't much of a price difference, and Kamara has an extremely high point-per-reception (PPR) floor.



Since returning from suspension in Week 4, Kamara has recorded 23 receptions and reached 84 scrimmage yards in every game.



The Saints have designated Jamaal Williams ($4.2K) for return from injured reserve, but even if Williams plays, it shouldn't significantly impact Kamara's PPR value.



That said, doubling up on Kamara and Etienne would be a terrific strategy for this week. The Saints haven't had a truly consistent receiver with Carr under center, and Lawrence's knee could create issues in the Jaguars' passing game.

