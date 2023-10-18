ESPN: Anthony Richardson 'Understands' Colts Don't Want to Jeopardize QB amid Injury

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having seen one franchise quarterback retire early because of injuries sustained on the field, the Indianapolis Colts are being extra cautious with Anthony Richardson as he seems headed toward season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Richardson "understands" the Colts "learned from" their experience with Andrew Luck and want to handle his future "delicately" by taking "zero chances" with his right shoulder.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday that Richardson will "probably" undergo surgery that will end his rookie season. The 21-year-old was diagnosed with a grade 3 AC joint sprain suffered in a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury would keep Richardson out for at least one month. It was the third injury he suffered in the first five weeks of the season that caused him to miss time.

Richardson left the Colts' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He was able to play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, but was removed in the second-quarter after self-reporting concussion symptoms.

After sitting out Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion, Richardson was back in the lineup the next week. His Week 4 start against the Los Angeles Rams is the only game he's played from start to finish in his young NFL career.

Luck, who was the last quarterback Indianapolis drafted in the first round before Richardson, was often missing games due to injuries over the course of his seven-year career. His list of injuries included a lacerated kidney, partially torn abdominal muscle, concussion and shoulder surgery to repair a damaged labrum.

All of the injury woes contributed to Luck's surprising retirement announcement in August 2019, two weeks before the start of the regular season. He was 29 years old at the time.