NFL Will Discuss 'Tush Push' Play After 2023 Season, Exec Says

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After the 2023 season comes to an end, the NFL will be taking a hard look at the "tush push" play, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the play famous this season thanks to their success at executing it. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been able to convert short-yardage situations with a simple QB sneak due to an added push from two or three players lined up in the backfield.

The play has been legal in the NFL since 2005, as Maaddi noted that the league removed language from the rule book that banned the pushing of offensive players.

Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL's competition committee, said there was a discussion banning the play after last season, but there wasn't a rule put in place that would prohibit it.

"There'll be more data, whether there's injuries or not, there will be success rates, there will be teams that will have an opinion," McKay said, pointing out that it takes 24 votes to push a new rule. "Last year, we did talk about it a lot. There were enough teams to say it's one year, let's see it and leave it alone. So we did, and I'm sure it'll be back again. But I just don't want to get in the business of predicting because I really don't know what the outcome will be. I do know it will be talked about."