NFL Week 7 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season may seem a bit early to talk about Super Bowl previews, but there are multiple inter-conference games between contenders that stand out.

The league saved the best for last on the Sunday slate, as the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles face each other on Sunday Night Football. There could be plenty of points with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Raheem Mostert, but it isn't the only notable game on the schedule.

The Detroit Lions also visit the Baltimore Ravens and will put their undefeated road record on the line against Lamar Jackson and Co.

Jackson against Jared Goff isn't the only high-profile quarterback matchup, as Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West showdown.