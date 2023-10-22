NFL Week 7 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 7 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsOctober 22, 2023
Week 7 of the NFL season may seem a bit early to talk about Super Bowl previews, but there are multiple inter-conference games between contenders that stand out.
The league saved the best for last on the Sunday slate, as the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles face each other on Sunday Night Football. There could be plenty of points with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Raheem Mostert, but it isn't the only notable game on the schedule.
The Detroit Lions also visit the Baltimore Ravens and will put their undefeated road record on the line against Lamar Jackson and Co.
Jackson against Jared Goff isn't the only high-profile quarterback matchup, as Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West showdown.
Week 7 should feature plenty of fireworks, so keep it locked right here throughout all the Sunday action for the latest highlights and game-changing plays.
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears will go for their first home win of the season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
First Quarter
Jerome Ford gave the Browns the lead with a quick touchdown strike:
JEROME FORD TO THE HOUSE.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/AAqrhM36Kz">pic.twitter.com/AAqrhM36Kz</a>
Gardner Minshew answered right back with a touchdown pass to Josh Downs:
Minshew capitalizes on the free play 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4GxJRbZhK">pic.twitter.com/n4GxJRbZhK</a>
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
The Buffalo Bills hit the road for an AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
First Quarter
Jalin Hyatt broke free for an important third-down conversion for the Giants:
A clutch 1st down for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>, courtesy of Jalin Hyatt.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsNYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsNYG</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/EbWAR6nyMY">pic.twitter.com/EbWAR6nyMY</a>
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET.
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
First Quarter
Lamar Jackson wasted no time finding Zay Flowers for a big gain:
Lamar. Zay. This duo starting off 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsBAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Calife04m">pic.twitter.com/2Calife04m</a>
Jackson then used his legs for the game's first score:
On 4th and 1, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> waltzes into the endzone. TD <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsBAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/HNhneNEcoj">pic.twitter.com/HNhneNEcoj</a>
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an inter-conference showdown at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals will go for their first road win of the season when they face the division-rival Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
The struggling Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will square off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins end the day on Sunday Night Football with a potential Super Bowl preview at 8:20 p.m. ET.