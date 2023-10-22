NFL

    NFL Week 7 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
      Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

      Week 7 of the NFL season may seem a bit early to talk about Super Bowl previews, but there are multiple inter-conference games between contenders that stand out.

      The league saved the best for last on the Sunday slate, as the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles face each other on Sunday Night Football. There could be plenty of points with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Raheem Mostert, but it isn't the only notable game on the schedule.

      The Detroit Lions also visit the Baltimore Ravens and will put their undefeated road record on the line against Lamar Jackson and Co.

      Jackson against Jared Goff isn't the only high-profile quarterback matchup, as Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West showdown.

      Week 7 should feature plenty of fireworks, so keep it locked right here throughout all the Sunday action for the latest highlights and game-changing plays.

    Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The Chicago Bears will go for their first home win of the season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET.

    Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor (28) jogs off the field during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 8, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      First Quarter

      Jerome Ford gave the Browns the lead with a quick touchdown strike:

      NFL @NFL

      JEROME FORD TO THE HOUSE.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/AAqrhM36Kz">pic.twitter.com/AAqrhM36Kz</a>

      Gardner Minshew answered right back with a touchdown pass to Josh Downs:

      NFL @NFL

      Minshew capitalizes on the free play 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4GxJRbZhK">pic.twitter.com/n4GxJRbZhK</a>

    Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills beat the Giants 14-9. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
      Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

      The Buffalo Bills hit the road for an AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at New York Giants

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 17: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants liens up during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      First Quarter

      Jalin Hyatt broke free for an important third-down conversion for the Giants:

      NFL @NFL

      A clutch 1st down for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>, courtesy of Jalin Hyatt.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsNYG</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/EbWAR6nyMY">pic.twitter.com/EbWAR6nyMY</a>

    Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 15: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball during the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on October 15th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET.

    Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

      LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the third quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
      Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

      First Quarter

      Lamar Jackson wasted no time finding Zay Flowers for a big gain:

      NFL @NFL

      Lamar. Zay. This duo starting off 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsBAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Calife04m">pic.twitter.com/2Calife04m</a>

      Jackson then used his legs for the game's first score:

      NFL @NFL

      On 4th and 1, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> waltzes into the endzone. TD <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsBAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/HNhneNEcoj">pic.twitter.com/HNhneNEcoj</a>

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
      Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an inter-conference showdown at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
      Dylan Buell/Getty Images

      The Arizona Cardinals will go for their first road win of the season when they face the division-rival Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

      KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
      Perry Knotts/Getty Images

      The struggling Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

      KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
      Perry Knotts/Getty Images

      Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will square off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball during the first half in the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins end the day on Sunday Night Football with a potential Super Bowl preview at 8:20 p.m. ET.

