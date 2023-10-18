NFL Trade Rumors: Teams 'Intrigued' by Panthers Being Sellers amid Brian Burns Buzz

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This is already shaping up to be a lost season for the winless Carolina Panthers, and teams around the league are reportedly interested in trading for multiple of their defensive players.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "people around the league are intrigued by Carolina" as a potential seller. Fowler highlighted pass-rusher Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn as two names to watch ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Burns in particular stands out since he and the Panthers did not reach a contract extension this offseason. This is the final season of his current contract, so moving him now could let Carolina get something in return before he possibly signs elsewhere during the upcoming offseason.

The Florida State product is the type of defensive end who could elevate the ceiling for a contender looking for help along the front.

He posted a career-best season in 2022 with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble and is off to a quick start this year with four sacks through six games.