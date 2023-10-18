NFL Rumors: Titans 'Prepping' Will Levis, Malik Willis amid Ryan Tannehill's Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly preparing Malik Willis and Will Levis to potentially start their Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons with Ryan Tannehill dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Willis and Levis are throwing to receivers during the team's bye week in Nashville. Tannehill will not be practicing during the off week as he tries rehabbing the ankle injury suffered in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis replaced Tannehill in the Ravens game, completing four of five passes for 74 yards and rushing for 17 yards on three carries. However, the second-year quarterback struggled in the pocket, taking four sacks and seeming overwhelmed by NFL defenses—much in the same way he did a year ago.

Levis, who was hailed as a potential top-10 pick before falling to the second round in April's draft, lost the preseason battle for the backup spot to Willis but could ascend with a strong week of practice. The Kentucky product has elite raw physical tools but struggled with basic reads and accuracy throughout his college career.

With the Titans sitting at 2-4 and the roster clearly in a state of flux, throwing Levis out there and seeing if he's their quarterback of the future could make some sense. The two weeks between games would also give him an ideal ramping up period with the first team offense.