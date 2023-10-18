Patriots Rumors: Malik Cunningham in Talks to Be in Game Plan in a 'Significant Way'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Can Malik Cunningham be the answer the New England Patriots need?

The Patriots signed the rookie quarterback to the active roster from the practice squad over the weekend, and the franchise is "discussing ways to work Cunningham into the game plan in a somewhat significant way," per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"Could Cunningham supplant Jones as the starter? Anything's possible, but we're a ways away from that being a consideration," Graziano wrote. "What Cunningham could give the Pats is a little bit of a different look at the position, mixing in some quarterback runs and moving the pocket to help diversify and expand the passing game."

The Patriots signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, and he took snaps at multiple positions during the preseason—including at quarterback and wide receiver—given his athleticism.

Cunningham spent five seasons at Louisville and finished the 2022 season having completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 560 yards and 12 scores.

The 25-year-old is far more athletic than starting quarterback Mac Jones, though that alone won't be enough to supplant the Alabama product as New England's starter.

Jones is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL season, having thrown seven picks. The only player to have thrown more is Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

If Jones continues to struggle, the Patriots will likely begin exploring their options, and that includes Cunningham alongside Bailey Zappe and Will Grier.