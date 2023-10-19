Jaguars vs. Saints: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFOctober 19, 2023
Jaguars vs. Saints: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF
Another NFL week means another Thursday night game to kick things off. Week 7 will officially start when the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars—a pair of teams with playoff aspirations—face off.
This is a huge game for both squads. The Jaguars have won three in a row and are looking to create some separation in the AFC South. New Orleans has dropped three of its last four and needs a win to stay above .500.
It's a pivotal game, and it's one that will provide fans with several enticing wagering opportunities.
Below, you'll find a look at the latest odds, our predictions, and some player props to consider for Thursday night.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
Date: Thursday, October 19
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video (Fox and NBC in Local Markets)
Line: New Orleans -1
Over/Under: 39.5 Points
Money Line: New Orleans -120 (bet $120 to win $100), Jacksonville +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
Preview and Prediction
The Saints absolutely embarrassed the New England Patriots in Week 5, but sandwiched around that outcome were two very disappointing losses. For much of the season, the Saints offense has struggled to find a rhythm with new quarterback Derek Carr.
New Orleans ranks 15th in passing yards but just 24th in yards per attempt.
Something will have to give this Thursday, as the Jags have struggled to defend the pass. Jacksonville ranks 31st in passing yards allowed and 24th in net yards per attempt. In a matchup of mediocre units, the one that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win.
The big question is whether Jacksonville will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered a knee sprain in Week 6. If the Jags have to rely on backup C.J. Beathard on the road and against a top-10 defense, they're going to struggle.
Right now, Lawrence's status is up in the air, but there's optimism.
"Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters today that he's 'optimistic' he will play Thursday night vs. the Saints, 'but of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday.' Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
If Lawrence is close to 100 percent, it's hard to envision New Orleans keeping pace with him, Travis Etienne Jr., Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram.
Jacksonville's defense can generate pressure, and the Saints will be without offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and James Hurst (ankle), who were ruled out on Wednesday.
The injury report will bear watching, but fans should expect Lawrence to be on the field in a critical contest with extra rest to follow.
Prediction: Jaguars 22, Saints 20
Derek Carr Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Carr is -160 (bet $160 to win $100) to pass for one or fewer touchdowns on Thursday. That may seem like a risky proposition since Jacksonville has surrendered nine passing touchdowns in six games.
However, it's worth noting where the Jaguars have surrendered multiple touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen had two TDs against the Jags, as did Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
While Stroud is a rookie, he's also an early front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year and has thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his six outings. He's shined against strong defenses like those of the Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers too.
With all due respect to Carr, he just hasn't been as prolific of a passer this season. He's thrown multiple touchdowns exactly once in 2023, during that aforementioned blowout win over New England.
Expect Jacksonville to hold Carr to one or fewer touchdowns in this one.
Travis Etienne Jr. over 63.5 Rushing Yards
The Jaguars will undoubtedly feed Etienne if Lawrence is unable to go or is severely limited by the knee injury. Even if Lawrence is himself, Jacksonville will likely attack New Orleans with its ground game.
The Saints have been stout against the pass, ranking fifth in net yards per attempt allowed. They've been more average against the run, ranking 14th in yards per carry surrendered. If the Jags hope to keep Cameron Jordan and the Saints pass rush off of Lawrence, using Etienne early and often would be a great way to start.
Etienne has logged at least 17 carries in every game this season and has topped 70 yards in three of six. He's Jacksonville's leading rusher by a large margin (113 attempts) with Lawrence ranking second (33).
The Saints have surrendered 100 or more rushing yards in consecutive games, and given Lawrence's injury, it should be almost all Etienne on Thursday. Etienne is -130 to hit the over.
