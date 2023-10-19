Jaguars vs. Saints: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Saints absolutely embarrassed the New England Patriots in Week 5, but sandwiched around that outcome were two very disappointing losses. For much of the season, the Saints offense has struggled to find a rhythm with new quarterback Derek Carr.



New Orleans ranks 15th in passing yards but just 24th in yards per attempt.



Something will have to give this Thursday, as the Jags have struggled to defend the pass. Jacksonville ranks 31st in passing yards allowed and 24th in net yards per attempt. In a matchup of mediocre units, the one that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win.



The big question is whether Jacksonville will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered a knee sprain in Week 6. If the Jags have to rely on backup C.J. Beathard on the road and against a top-10 defense, they're going to struggle.



Right now, Lawrence's status is up in the air, but there's optimism.



"Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters today that he's 'optimistic' he will play Thursday night vs. the Saints, 'but of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday.' Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



If Lawrence is close to 100 percent, it's hard to envision New Orleans keeping pace with him, Travis Etienne Jr., Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram.



Jacksonville's defense can generate pressure, and the Saints will be without offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and James Hurst (ankle), who were ruled out on Wednesday.



The injury report will bear watching, but fans should expect Lawrence to be on the field in a critical contest with extra rest to follow.

