3 Available NFL Free Agents Steelers Must Pursue amid 3-2 Start

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Pittsburgh is lucky to have George Pickens fill in for Johnson as the No. 1 wide receiver.

However, the depth behind the budding star is questionable at best right now.

Pickens is the only Steelers player with more than 200 receiving yards. No other wide out has more than Calvin Austin's 144 yards.

Pittsburgh could use a short-term fix, like Sammy Watkins, to bridge the gap to when Johnson is ready to play again.

Johnson told reporters that he is aiming to play against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers should err on the side of caution for one more week with Johnson since they have an upcoming three-game homestand. The first two of those games come against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans and could be important for playoff tiebreakers.