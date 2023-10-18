3 Available NFL Free Agents Giants Must Pursue amid 1-5 Start

3 Available NFL Free Agents Giants Must Pursue amid 1-5 StartOctober 18, 2023
The New York Giants desperately need offensive line help.
The Giants went to Buffalo with a patchwork unit on the interior because of injuries to Andrew Thomas and a handful of others.
New York had to sign Justin Pugh off the couch to start in the Week 6 defeat, and even his role was shifted in the middle of the contest because of an injury.
Brian Daboll and his staff need to bring in more offensive lineman so that the unit holds together when Daniel Jones returns from his neck injury.
The last thing the Giants need is for Jones to suffer a long-term injury because he was not protected by a makeshift interior unit.
La'El Collins
La'El Collins is the best free agent offensive lineman.
The Giants brought him in for a workout last week, but nothing came out of it before the trip to Buffalo.
New York should consider signing Collins to shore up a unit that has been riddled by injuries and poor form in 2023.
Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Matt Peart are all currently listed as questionable, while Joshua Ezeudu was placed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury on Sunday.
Ezeudu started at left tackle for the injured Thomas, but then he required a replacement in Week 6.
Collins would be a perfect addition to the outside of the offensive line. He could complement Thomas at tackle and at least allow Jones some time to work in the pocket.
Jones was sacked 28 times in his first five games. Tyrod Taylor was taken down on four occasions in Week 6.
Andrew Norwell
Andrew Norwell could reinforce the inside of the offensive line.
The long-time left guard could be brought in to provide some solid protection next to Thomas on the left side when the tackle returns from his injury.
The offensive tackle free-agent market is not that robust outside of Collins, so the Giants could land the best available player to patch their holes on the interior.
Norwell spent over a decade at guard, including 16 games with the Washington Commanders last season.
The 31-year-old would slide right into the Giants starting lineup, and his signing would at least mark an effort from the franchise to get better on the interior in a last-gasp push to land a postseason spot in the NFC.
Gabe Jackson
Gabe Jackson should be the Giants' target if they want to reinforce the right side of their offensive line.
Jackson played right guard for most of his career with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders. He made 15 starts at guard for the Seattle Seahawks last season.
The right side of the Giants interior has been marred by Evan Neal's poor form through six games.
Neal's issues have been brought into the spotlight throughout the young season, and if the Giants can flat out replace him, they can at least bring some reinforcements to the right side.
Jackson could be the steady veteran presence that helps Neal turn around his season, and at minimum, make the Giants look competent on the offensive line again.