3 Available NFL Free Agents Giants Must Pursue amid 1-5 Start

1 of 3

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

La'El Collins is the best free agent offensive lineman.

The Giants brought him in for a workout last week, but nothing came out of it before the trip to Buffalo.

New York should consider signing Collins to shore up a unit that has been riddled by injuries and poor form in 2023.

Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Matt Peart are all currently listed as questionable, while Joshua Ezeudu was placed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury on Sunday.

Ezeudu started at left tackle for the injured Thomas, but then he required a replacement in Week 6.

Collins would be a perfect addition to the outside of the offensive line. He could complement Thomas at tackle and at least allow Jones some time to work in the pocket.