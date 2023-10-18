3 Available NFL Free Agents 49ers Must Pursue amid 5-1 Start

3 Available NFL Free Agents 49ers Must Pursue amid 5-1 StartOctober 18, 2023
Durability is the biggest issue facing the San Francisco 49ers at this juncture of the 2023 NFL season.
Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel both picked up injures in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Neither injury is considered to be serious, but the 49ers may have to rest some of their stars as the season goes on to make sure they are at 100 percent for the postseason.
That may require an addition or two at the offensive skill positions to allow McCaffrey, Samuel and others the opportunity to take a week off, or have a lighter workload in certain games.
The 49ers do not need to land a star off the free-agent market. They just need a player or two who can play an important depth role over the span of a few weeks.
Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman would be the most practical free-agent signing the 49ers could make to add some depth at running back.
Coleman knows the in and outs of the 49ers offensive system, so there would be no acclimation period to that unit.
Coleman could slide in behind Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason on the depth chart and pick up a handful of snaps per game.
The 49ers would only need to sign a running back if they need insurance for McCaffrey, who is dealing with an oblique injury.
McCaffrey's injury, as well the ones suffered by Samuel and Trent Williams, are not deemed to be long-term issues, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Coleman would be a short-term plug-in on the roster who could provide some experience in a quick turnaround.
Ronald Jones
The other options on the running back free-agent market are slim because of a few recent moves.
The Green Bay Packers picked up James Robinson and the Los Angeles Rams brought back Darrell Henderson over the last few days.
Ronald Jones falls into the category of a one-or-two-week addition to the depth chart while McCaffrey works back to 100 percent.
Jones does not bring anything new to the running back room that the 49ers already have, but he can at least be an extra body for depth.
The 49ers should not be interested in the biggest running back on the free-agent list, Leonard Fournette, because he would demand the production of a starter.
San Francisco would just need someone to fill in behind Mitchell, who has started in the past, and Mason, who has been used on drives to close out victories in 2023.
Bryan Edwards
San Francisco's free-agent interest at wide receiver should be the same as running back.
The 49ers need someone who could fill in a depth role if Samuel needs to be rested, or can't physically play in a game or two.
Brandon Aiyuk would continue to see a ton of targets from Brock Purdy, so the 49ers need someone comfortable with a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver role.
Bryan Edwards earned 571 receiving yards two seasons ago with the Las Vegas Raiders in a supporting role at wide receiver.
Edwards did not do much with the Atlanta Falcons last year, but he is one of the better options on the free-agent market after Julio Jones was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
The 49ers may just need a wide receiver for one or two games, and Edwards could come in to catch a few passes over that stretch while Samuel gets back to full strength.