3 Available NFL Free Agents 49ers Must Pursue amid 5-1 Start

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Durability is the biggest issue facing the San Francisco 49ers at this juncture of the 2023 NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel both picked up injures in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Neither injury is considered to be serious, but the 49ers may have to rest some of their stars as the season goes on to make sure they are at 100 percent for the postseason.

That may require an addition or two at the offensive skill positions to allow McCaffrey, Samuel and others the opportunity to take a week off, or have a lighter workload in certain games.