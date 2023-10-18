Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

1 of 4

Tyler Schank/Getty Images

Injuries so often directly impact the waiver wire, and that's exactly what's happening here. Managers aren't adding Evans, a rookie sixth-rounder, based on anything he's done, but rather what he could do with both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) both getting banged up on Sunday.



If neither can go in Week 7, Evans will likely get the start, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, though it's worth noting Rams coach Sean McVay hasn't committed to anything yet.



"Obviously you saw Zach Evans get the first carries," McVay told reporters. "We've got Royce Freeman on our practice squad, and there'll be some different things that we're in the midst of working through right now."