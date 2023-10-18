Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely AvailableOctober 18, 2023
This figures to be—and for some already has been—a busy week on the waiver wire in fantasy football.
With the NFL's injury count continuing to climb and the Week 7 slate including six teams on byes, there are roster spots to fill and others to empty.
Let's examine the latest activity on Yahoo's waiver wire to which players—excluding kickers and defenses—managers are already adding and subtracting.
Most Added: Zach Evans, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Injuries so often directly impact the waiver wire, and that's exactly what's happening here. Managers aren't adding Evans, a rookie sixth-rounder, based on anything he's done, but rather what he could do with both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) both getting banged up on Sunday.
If neither can go in Week 7, Evans will likely get the start, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, though it's worth noting Rams coach Sean McVay hasn't committed to anything yet.
"Obviously you saw Zach Evans get the first carries," McVay told reporters. "We've got Royce Freeman on our practice squad, and there'll be some different things that we're in the midst of working through right now."
Evans rushed four times for 10 yards on Sunday. Last season at Ole Miss, he had 156 touches (144 carries and 12 receptions) for 1,055 scrimmage yards and 10 scores.
Most Dropped: Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Demercado was a popular pickup this time a week ago given the opportunities opened in this backfield by James Conner going on injured reserve (knee).
Those chances surfaced in Week 6—they just didn't go to Demercado. He played third fiddle in the running back group, managing just two carries and a single reception while Keaontay Ingram and Damien Williams combined for 76 yards on 18 carries and three catches for 19 yards.
With no reason to believe this pecking order will change in Week 7, moving on from Demercado is an easy call.
Most Added: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Signed by the Browns in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, Hunt saw limited action over his first two outings.
That changed during Cleveland's stunning upset of the San Francisco 49ers, and the fantasy community clearly took note.
The veteran back handled 12 carries for 47 yards and collected all three of his targets for another 24 yards. He also delivered the Browns' only touchdown in the game. If he earns something close to an even split with Jerome Ford (17 carries and two targets Sunday), Hunt should be worth a fantasy roster spot.
Most Dropped: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Well, this one is a bummer.
Richardson, Indianpolis' electric rookie quarterback who was the No. 4 pick, appears likely done for the season with a shoulder injury that could require surgery sooner than later.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the rest of the regular season and could undergo shoulder surgery in the next week or so, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's <a href="https://twitter.com/HolderStephen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HolderStephen</a>.<a href="https://t.co/wid96IcJZP">https://t.co/wid96IcJZP</a>
Assuming Richardson's season is over, his numbers look a like lot many expected. His passing game was hit or miss (50-of-84 for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception), but his rushing ability was elite (25 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns). His future remains bright.