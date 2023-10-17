Colts' Grover Stewart Suspended 6 Games for PED Violation; Started 69 Straight Games

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle and ironman Grover Stewart will be suspended for the team's next six games after violating the NFL' performance-enhancing drugs policy, according Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

Stewart, 29, had started 69 straight games for the Colts prior the suspension, including the team's first six games in 2023.

He will miss games against the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans as he'll be suspended until Monday, December 4, for Week 14.

"I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family," Stewart said in a statement. "I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation.

"I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again."

A former fourth-round pick by Indianapolis in 2017 out of Albany State, Stewart has played his entire career with the Colts and signed a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension back in 2020.

He is currently playing on the final year of his deal and will be a free agent after this campaign.

The suspension will cost him roughly $3.4 million in salary and bonuses, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Despite not being a household name at his position, Stewart has quietly been one of the more productive defensive linemen over the last few years, having not missed a game since the 2018 season.

Last year Stewart registered 70 tackles, which ranked fifth among defensive linemen. He formed one of the best defensive line duos alongside All-Pro DeForest Buckner.