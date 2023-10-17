Top Landing Spots for Victor Oladipo Following Rockets-Thunder Trade

1 of 4

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are often one of the first teams that come to mind when just about any veteran is bought out.

And even though the Heat salary-dumped Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder in July, having him on the roster for a veteran minimum's salary would be a lot more palatable (from a team-building perspective) than having him on the $9.5 million player option Houston would presumably buy out in this situation.

Miami, of course, failed to acquire Damian Lillard after a summer of rumors that made that match feel like a foregone conclusion. And now, the depth at point guard appears to begin and end with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson. Two of those players are shooting guards.

Oladipo certainly isn't a pure point either, but his average of 6.7 potential assists didn't lag far behind his 9.6 field-goal attempts per game. And his defense (which has been above average in each of the last three seasons, according to Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus) could be an upgrade over Lowry's and Herro's.