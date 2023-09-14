Report: Rockets Trying to Trade Kevin Porter Jr. After Domestic Violence Arrest

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are attempting to trade guard Kevin Porter Jr. after he was arrested and charged with felony assault and strangulation of his girlfriend on Monday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per that report, the Rockets have reached out to a number of teams "offering draft compensation as incentive to receive Porter, who has the 2023-24 season guaranteed for $15.9 million in Year 1 of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. In deal scenarios using Porter's contract, the Rockets would be using his salary to target a player under contract who can play immediately and help the team, league sources said."

Additionally, a league source told Charania that the Rockets are "keeping all options open with the future of Porter."

Given the charges against him, however, it's hard to imagine an NBA team making such a deal. And the sheer optics of trading Porter, rather than simply waiving him, wouldn't be good.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Porter's girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, had a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, allegedly suffered when the Rockets guard attacked her.

Prosecutors said Porter didn't stop the attack until Gondrezick fled from their room at the Millennium Hilton in Manhattan while covered in blood. She said he punched her repeatedly in the face, and Manhattan's assistant district attorney Mirah Curzer said Porter had a history of abusing Gondrezick.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke with reporters regarding the situation on Wednesday:

"The allegations here are horrific, no question about it, but I don't know anything more of course about the actual facts other than reading those allegations. We have a domestic violence policy that was collectively bargained with the Players Association. They certainly feel as strongly as we do about the issue. Every case though also depends on its unique facts.

"I think when we're not in season, there's a little bit more of an opportunity to absorb what's happening before we act. ... One thing I've learned over many years of working on these cases is that not to assume anything here and to not just rely on headlines, but to try to truly understand what's happening here as a combination of what law enforcement has learned and direct interviews. And so we're still now in the process of gathering information."

Porter pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2020, Porter was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after police said they found a weapon and marijuana in his vehicle after a crash.