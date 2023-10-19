College Football 2023: Week 8 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Virginia (1-5) at No. 10 North Carolina (6-0), 6:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina needs to avoid a letdown game following the vital ACC win over Miami. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, their next opponent is not having much success in 2023. Virginia's lone victory came against lower-division William & Mary, and an offense averaging 22.3 points seems unlikely to match UNC's scoring pace.

Prediction: North Carolina 45, Virginia 17

Washington State (4-2) at No. 9 Oregon (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

Last weekend, both teams endured a painful loss. Arizona smoked Washington State, and Oregon fell narrowly short of taking down Pac-12 favorite Washington. I'm afraid Wazzu may be headed for another lopsided result, considering how poorly its run defense has been lately. Oregon, meanwhile, leads the FBS at 6.6 yards per carry.

Prediction: Oregon 46, Washington State 24

No. 8 Texas (5-1) at Houston (3-3), 4 p.m. ET

Houston stunned West Virginia with a last-second miracle last Thursday, but Texas presents a massive challenge. And the Longhorns—who didn't play in Week 7 after the loss to rival Oklahoma—are looking to stay near the front of the Big 12 race. Texas should have little issue on the road.

Prediction: Texas 41, Houston 20

No. 7 Penn State (6-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), Noon ET

Central Florida (3-3) at No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0), Noon ET

Dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is set to return for UCF, which has dropped three straight games without him. The bad news is that UCF's defense has surrendered at least 490 yards and 44 points in two conference road games, and Oklahoma has a better offense than either Kansas State or Kansas. Not a great sign.