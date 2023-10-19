College Football 2023: Week 8 Predictions for Every GameOctober 19, 2023
College Football 2023: Week 8 Predictions for Every Game
Before the 2023 college football began, Week 8 demanded a circle on the calendar. And it's finally here.
Led by the Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State at noon ET, the weekend is loaded with crucial conference games. The nightcap brings ranked meetings of Duke's journey to Florida State and Utah's trip to USC.
Don't forget about the rivalries, either.
Tennessee heads to Alabama in another Top 25 affair, and Michigan State hosts Michigan in the evening.
The picks are subjective. The order is based on the most recent AP poll. And the weekend will be fantastic.
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 UCLA (4-2) at Stanford (2-4), 10:30 p.m. ET
Following the epic comeback win over Colorado, Stanford has commanded more respect for this matchup. However, the UCLA defense is far stingier and should propel the Bruins to the brink of bowl eligibility.
Prediction: UCLA 30, Stanford 20
Minnesota (3-3) at No. 24 Iowa (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Other than Penn State, no team has surpassed 16 points against this stellar Iowa defense. Minnesota, which ranks 119th nationally in yards per play, seems likely to struggle on the road.
Prediction: Iowa 31, Minnesota 9
North Texas (3-3) at No. 23 Tulane (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Since falling to Ole Miss, Tulane has returned to the Top 25 after four straight double-digit wins. That streak figures to continue, given that North Texas has ceded 35.5 points per game. Still, UNT is capable of keeping it close because of an explosive, balanced offense.
Prediction: Tulane 41, North Texas 28
No. 22 Air Force (6-0) at Navy (3-3), Noon ET
The first tilt in the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy may be closer than expected. On paper, Air Force is a hefty favorite. But an early kickoff on the East Coast offers a theoretical edge for Navy to compete longer than expected. Air Force should pull away in the second half.
Prediction: Air Force 27, Navy 14
No. 21 Louisville (6-1), Idle
AP Nos. 20-16
South Carolina (2-4) at No. 20 Missouri (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
The season has gone as feared for South Carolina, which is only halfway through an unrelenting slate in 2023. Missouri has a habit of playing close games but should be able to squeeze past a below-average defense.
Prediction: Missouri 34, South Carolina 27
Army (2-4) at No. 19 LSU (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Army has been a thorn for ranked opponents several times in the last decade. I find it hard to imagine the Black Knights will manage to contain Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels, though. LSU's dual-threat quarterback leads the nation with 2,809 offensive yards.
Prediction: LSU 45, Army 17
No. 14 Utah (5-1) at No. 18 USC (6-1), 8 p.m. ET
See No. 14 Utah for prediction.
No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 11 Alabama for prediction.
No. 16 Duke (5-1) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 4 Florida State for prediction.
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Notre Dame (6-2), Idle
No. 14 Utah (5-1) at No. 18 USC (6-1), 8 p.m. ET
After the worst showing of his college career, Caleb Williams faces his nemesis. Utah toppled USC twice last season, including once for a Pac-12 title. Considering the context of this matchup—Utah presumably still without Cameron Rising and on the road—USC needs to win. But it wouldn't be a shock to see a stingy, confident Utah defense flip this result.
Prediction: USC 27, Utah 24
No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1) at Auburn (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
Three weekends ago, Auburn hosted top-ranked Georgia and took the Dawgs to the wire. Could the Tigers finish off an upset this time around? The result largely lies in the hands of an inconsistent Ole Miss offense that may score 40-some points or muster only 4.5 yards per play. I'll take the Rebels, although uncomfortably.
Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 26
No. 12 Oregon State (6-1), Idle
No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
If trends hold true, the Third Saturday of October will be a low-scoring game. Both defenses have only yielded more than 21 points just once this season. What a difference compared to last year's 52-49 Tennessee triumph, right? Alabama is vulnerable, for sure, but UT's aerial attack hasn't inspired enough confidence to atone for the running game's likely struggles opposite a stout Bama defense.
Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 20
AP Nos. 10-6
Virginia (1-5) at No. 10 North Carolina (6-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina needs to avoid a letdown game following the vital ACC win over Miami. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, their next opponent is not having much success in 2023. Virginia's lone victory came against lower-division William & Mary, and an offense averaging 22.3 points seems unlikely to match UNC's scoring pace.
Prediction: North Carolina 45, Virginia 17
Washington State (4-2) at No. 9 Oregon (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Last weekend, both teams endured a painful loss. Arizona smoked Washington State, and Oregon fell narrowly short of taking down Pac-12 favorite Washington. I'm afraid Wazzu may be headed for another lopsided result, considering how poorly its run defense has been lately. Oregon, meanwhile, leads the FBS at 6.6 yards per carry.
Prediction: Oregon 46, Washington State 24
No. 8 Texas (5-1) at Houston (3-3), 4 p.m. ET
Houston stunned West Virginia with a last-second miracle last Thursday, but Texas presents a massive challenge. And the Longhorns—who didn't play in Week 7 after the loss to rival Oklahoma—are looking to stay near the front of the Big 12 race. Texas should have little issue on the road.
Prediction: Texas 41, Houston 20
No. 7 Penn State (6-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), Noon ET
See No. 3 Ohio State for prediction.
Central Florida (3-3) at No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0), Noon ET
Dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is set to return for UCF, which has dropped three straight games without him. The bad news is that UCF's defense has surrendered at least 490 yards and 44 points in two conference road games, and Oklahoma has a better offense than either Kansas State or Kansas. Not a great sign.
Prediction: Oklahoma 48, UCF 31
AP Nos. 5-1
Arizona State (1-5) at No. 5 Washington (6-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
Strange things can happen in the desert, but the memories of last season's upset in Tempe should not cause a sleepless Saturday in Seattle. Arizona State has been more competitive in Pac-12 action than anticipated, but UW's receiving corps will be too much for ASU to handle.
Prediction: Washington 41, Arizona State 17
No. 16 Duke (5-1) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Regardless of whether Duke quarterback Riley Leonard plays, FSU is the pick. But if the ankle injury doesn't keep Leonard on the sideline for another week—and there is real optimism that he'll be available—the Blue Devils will command plenty more respect.
Prediction: Florida State 34, Duke 23
No. 7 Penn State (6-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), Noon ET
Are you ready for a rock fight? Both defenses enter this critical Big Ten clash yielding fewer than 10 points per game. Any number of matchups can be the decisive factor, but Penn State's ability to generate pressure—with or without blitzing—is a key to overcoming OSU's home-field advantage.
Prediction: Penn State 23, Ohio State 20
No. 2 Michigan (7-0) at Michigan State (2-4), 7:30 p.m. ET
In the middle of a disastrous year, Michigan State undoubtedly would love to shock the rival Wolverines. However, I find it tough to believe an MSU offense that just trudged to 239 yards against Rutgers will be both the first opponent to score more than 10 points on Michigan and pull off the upset.
Prediction: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10
No. 1 Georgia (7-0), Idle
Rest of the Slate, Part I
Rice (3-3) at Tulsa (3-3), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Tulsa 27, Rice 23
James Madison (6-0) at Marshall (4-2), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: James Madison 26, Marshall 21
SMU (4-2) at Temple (2-5), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: SMU 34, Temple 24
Boston College (3-3) at Georgia Tech (3-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Georgia Tech 28, Boston College 24
Rutgers (5-2) at Indiana (2-4), Noon ET
Prediction: Rutgers 31, Indiana 17
Baylor (2-4) at Cincinnati (2-4), Noon ET
Prediction: Baylor 24, Cincinnati 20
Mississippi State (3-3) at Arkansas (2-5), Noon ET
Prediction: Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 23
Memphis (4-2) at UAB (2-5), Noon ET
Prediction: Memphis 41, UAB 28
Western Michigan (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Ohio 27, Western Michigan 13
Charlotte (1-5) at East Carolina (1-5), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Charlotte 20, East Carolina 17
Akron (1-6) at Bowling Green (3-4), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Bowling Green 27, Akron 16
Louisiana-Monroe (2-4) at Georgia Southern (4-2), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia Southern 42, ULM 24
Pittsburgh (2-4) at Wake Forest (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Pitt 20
Wisconsin (4-2) at Illinois (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Illinois 19, Wisconsin 17
Northwestern (3-3) at Nebraska (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nebraska 24, Northwestern 21
Oklahoma State (4-2) at West Virginia (4-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: West Virginia 31, Oklahoma State 27
South Florida (3-4) at Connecticut (1-5), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: USF 30, UConn 22
Central Michigan (4-3) at Ball State (1-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Central Michigan 20, Ball State 16
Buffalo (2-5) at Kent State (1-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Buffalo 26, Kent State 17
Eastern Michigan (4-3) at Northern Illinois (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: NIU 24, Eastern Michigan 21
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Toledo (6-1) at Miami (Ohio) (6-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 27, Toledo 24
UTSA (3-3) at Florida Atlantic (3-3), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 38, FAU 31
Hawai'i (2-5) at New Mexico (2-4), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: New Mexico 29, Hawai'i 24
TCU (4-3) at Kansas State (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kansas State 31, TCU 23
Texas Tech (3-4) at BYU (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: BYU 27, Texas Tech 24
Colorado State (3-3) at UNLV (5-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: UNLV 41, Colorado State 28
Utah State (3-4) at San Jose State (2-5), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: San Jose State 30, Utah State 27
Coastal Carolina (3-3) at Arkansas State (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Arkansas State 23
Appalachian State (3-3) at Old Dominion (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Old Dominion 26, App State 24
Clemson (4-2) at Miami (4-2), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Clemson 31, Miami 23
Georgia State (5-1) at Louisiana (4-2), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia State 34, Louisiana 31
Nevada (0-6) at San Diego State (3-4), 9 p.m. ET
Prediction: SDSU 23, Nevada 17