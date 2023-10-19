CFB

    College Football 2023: Week 8 Predictions for Every Game

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVOctober 19, 2023

      Jordan Travis
      Jordan TravisJames Gilbert/Getty Images

      Before the 2023 college football began, Week 8 demanded a circle on the calendar. And it's finally here.

      Led by the Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State at noon ET, the weekend is loaded with crucial conference games. The nightcap brings ranked meetings of Duke's journey to Florida State and Utah's trip to USC.

      Don't forget about the rivalries, either.

      Tennessee heads to Alabama in another Top 25 affair, and Michigan State hosts Michigan in the evening.

      The picks are subjective. The order is based on the most recent AP poll. And the weekend will be fantastic.

    AP Nos. 25-21

      Dante Moore
      Dante MooreJevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      No. 25 UCLA (4-2) at Stanford (2-4), 10:30 p.m. ET

      Following the epic comeback win over Colorado, Stanford has commanded more respect for this matchup. However, the UCLA defense is far stingier and should propel the Bruins to the brink of bowl eligibility.

      Prediction: UCLA 30, Stanford 20

      Minnesota (3-3) at No. 24 Iowa (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Other than Penn State, no team has surpassed 16 points against this stellar Iowa defense. Minnesota, which ranks 119th nationally in yards per play, seems likely to struggle on the road.

      Prediction: Iowa 31, Minnesota 9

      North Texas (3-3) at No. 23 Tulane (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Since falling to Ole Miss, Tulane has returned to the Top 25 after four straight double-digit wins. That streak figures to continue, given that North Texas has ceded 35.5 points per game. Still, UNT is capable of keeping it close because of an explosive, balanced offense.

      Prediction: Tulane 41, North Texas 28

      No. 22 Air Force (6-0) at Navy (3-3), Noon ET

      The first tilt in the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy may be closer than expected. On paper, Air Force is a hefty favorite. But an early kickoff on the East Coast offers a theoretical edge for Navy to compete longer than expected. Air Force should pull away in the second half.

      Prediction: Air Force 27, Navy 14

      No. 21 Louisville (6-1), Idle

    AP Nos. 20-16

      COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - AUGUST 31: Wide receiver Mekhi Miller #10 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates a touchdown reception with wide receiver Luther Burden III #3 against the South Dakota Coyotes in the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
      Ed Zurga/Getty Images

      South Carolina (2-4) at No. 20 Missouri (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      The season has gone as feared for South Carolina, which is only halfway through an unrelenting slate in 2023. Missouri has a habit of playing close games but should be able to squeeze past a below-average defense.

      Prediction: Missouri 34, South Carolina 27

      Army (2-4) at No. 19 LSU (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

      Army has been a thorn for ranked opponents several times in the last decade. I find it hard to imagine the Black Knights will manage to contain Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels, though. LSU's dual-threat quarterback leads the nation with 2,809 offensive yards.

      Prediction: LSU 45, Army 17

      No. 14 Utah (5-1) at No. 18 USC (6-1), 8 p.m. ET

      See No. 14 Utah for prediction.

      No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 11 Alabama for prediction.

      No. 16 Duke (5-1) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 4 Florida State for prediction.

    AP Nos. 15-11

      Jalen Milroe
      Jalen MilroeKen Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      No. 15 Notre Dame (6-2), Idle

      No. 14 Utah (5-1) at No. 18 USC (6-1), 8 p.m. ET

      After the worst showing of his college career, Caleb Williams faces his nemesis. Utah toppled USC twice last season, including once for a Pac-12 title. Considering the context of this matchup—Utah presumably still without Cameron Rising and on the road—USC needs to win. But it wouldn't be a shock to see a stingy, confident Utah defense flip this result.

      Prediction: USC 27, Utah 24

      No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1) at Auburn (3-3), 7 p.m. ET

      Three weekends ago, Auburn hosted top-ranked Georgia and took the Dawgs to the wire. Could the Tigers finish off an upset this time around? The result largely lies in the hands of an inconsistent Ole Miss offense that may score 40-some points or muster only 4.5 yards per play. I'll take the Rebels, although uncomfortably.

      Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 26

      No. 12 Oregon State (6-1), Idle

      No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      If trends hold true, the Third Saturday of October will be a low-scoring game. Both defenses have only yielded more than 21 points just once this season. What a difference compared to last year's 52-49 Tennessee triumph, right? Alabama is vulnerable, for sure, but UT's aerial attack hasn't inspired enough confidence to atone for the running game's likely struggles opposite a stout Bama defense.

      Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 20

    AP Nos. 10-6

      Omarion Hampton
      Omarion HamptonGrant Halverson/Getty Images

      Virginia (1-5) at No. 10 North Carolina (6-0), 6:30 p.m. ET

      North Carolina needs to avoid a letdown game following the vital ACC win over Miami. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, their next opponent is not having much success in 2023. Virginia's lone victory came against lower-division William & Mary, and an offense averaging 22.3 points seems unlikely to match UNC's scoring pace.

      Prediction: North Carolina 45, Virginia 17

      Washington State (4-2) at No. 9 Oregon (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Last weekend, both teams endured a painful loss. Arizona smoked Washington State, and Oregon fell narrowly short of taking down Pac-12 favorite Washington. I'm afraid Wazzu may be headed for another lopsided result, considering how poorly its run defense has been lately. Oregon, meanwhile, leads the FBS at 6.6 yards per carry.

      Prediction: Oregon 46, Washington State 24

      No. 8 Texas (5-1) at Houston (3-3), 4 p.m. ET

      Houston stunned West Virginia with a last-second miracle last Thursday, but Texas presents a massive challenge. And the Longhorns—who didn't play in Week 7 after the loss to rival Oklahoma—are looking to stay near the front of the Big 12 race. Texas should have little issue on the road.

      Prediction: Texas 41, Houston 20

      No. 7 Penn State (6-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), Noon ET

      See No. 3 Ohio State for prediction.

      Central Florida (3-3) at No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0), Noon ET

      Dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is set to return for UCF, which has dropped three straight games without him. The bad news is that UCF's defense has surrendered at least 490 yards and 44 points in two conference road games, and Oklahoma has a better offense than either Kansas State or Kansas. Not a great sign.

      Prediction: Oklahoma 48, UCF 31

    AP Nos. 5-1

      Roman Wilson
      Roman WilsonMike Mulholland/Getty Images

      Arizona State (1-5) at No. 5 Washington (6-0), 10:30 p.m. ET

      Strange things can happen in the desert, but the memories of last season's upset in Tempe should not cause a sleepless Saturday in Seattle. Arizona State has been more competitive in Pac-12 action than anticipated, but UW's receiving corps will be too much for ASU to handle.

      Prediction: Washington 41, Arizona State 17

      No. 16 Duke (5-1) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      Regardless of whether Duke quarterback Riley Leonard plays, FSU is the pick. But if the ankle injury doesn't keep Leonard on the sideline for another week—and there is real optimism that he'll be available—the Blue Devils will command plenty more respect.

      Prediction: Florida State 34, Duke 23

      No. 7 Penn State (6-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), Noon ET

      Are you ready for a rock fight? Both defenses enter this critical Big Ten clash yielding fewer than 10 points per game. Any number of matchups can be the decisive factor, but Penn State's ability to generate pressure—with or without blitzing—is a key to overcoming OSU's home-field advantage.

      Prediction: Penn State 23, Ohio State 20

      No. 2 Michigan (7-0) at Michigan State (2-4), 7:30 p.m. ET

      In the middle of a disastrous year, Michigan State undoubtedly would love to shock the rival Wolverines. However, I find it tough to believe an MSU offense that just trudged to 239 yards against Rutgers will be both the first opponent to score more than 10 points on Michigan and pull off the upset.

      Prediction: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

      No. 1 Georgia (7-0), Idle

    Rest of the Slate, Part I

      Gavin Wimsatt
      Gavin WimsattRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Rice (3-3) at Tulsa (3-3), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Tulsa 27, Rice 23

      James Madison (6-0) at Marshall (4-2), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: James Madison 26, Marshall 21

      SMU (4-2) at Temple (2-5), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: SMU 34, Temple 24

      Boston College (3-3) at Georgia Tech (3-3), Noon ET
      Prediction: Georgia Tech 28, Boston College 24

      Rutgers (5-2) at Indiana (2-4), Noon ET
      Prediction: Rutgers 31, Indiana 17

      Baylor (2-4) at Cincinnati (2-4), Noon ET
      Prediction: Baylor 24, Cincinnati 20

      Mississippi State (3-3) at Arkansas (2-5), Noon ET
      Prediction: Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 23

      Memphis (4-2) at UAB (2-5), Noon ET
      Prediction: Memphis 41, UAB 28

      Western Michigan (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), Noon ET
      Prediction: Ohio 27, Western Michigan 13

      Charlotte (1-5) at East Carolina (1-5), 2 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Charlotte 20, East Carolina 17

      Akron (1-6) at Bowling Green (3-4), 2 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Bowling Green 27, Akron 16

      Louisiana-Monroe (2-4) at Georgia Southern (4-2), 2 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Georgia Southern 42, ULM 24

      Pittsburgh (2-4) at Wake Forest (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Pitt 20

      Wisconsin (4-2) at Illinois (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Illinois 19, Wisconsin 17

      Northwestern (3-3) at Nebraska (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Nebraska 24, Northwestern 21

      Oklahoma State (4-2) at West Virginia (4-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: West Virginia 31, Oklahoma State 27

      South Florida (3-4) at Connecticut (1-5), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: USF 30, UConn 22

      Central Michigan (4-3) at Ball State (1-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Central Michigan 20, Ball State 16

      Buffalo (2-5) at Kent State (1-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Buffalo 26, Kent State 17

      Eastern Michigan (4-3) at Northern Illinois (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: NIU 24, Eastern Michigan 21

    Rest of the Slate, Part II

      Will Shipley
      Will ShipleyJohn Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Toledo (6-1) at Miami (Ohio) (6-1), 4 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Miami 27, Toledo 24

      UTSA (3-3) at Florida Atlantic (3-3), 6 p.m. ET
      Prediction: UTSA 38, FAU 31

      Hawai'i (2-5) at New Mexico (2-4), 6 p.m. ET
      Prediction: New Mexico 29, Hawai'i 24

      TCU (4-3) at Kansas State (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Kansas State 31, TCU 23

      Texas Tech (3-4) at BYU (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: BYU 27, Texas Tech 24

      Colorado State (3-3) at UNLV (5-1), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: UNLV 41, Colorado State 28

      Utah State (3-4) at San Jose State (2-5), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: San Jose State 30, Utah State 27

      Coastal Carolina (3-3) at Arkansas State (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Arkansas State 23

      Appalachian State (3-3) at Old Dominion (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Old Dominion 26, App State 24

      Clemson (4-2) at Miami (4-2), 8 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Clemson 31, Miami 23

      Georgia State (5-1) at Louisiana (4-2), 8 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Georgia State 34, Louisiana 31

      Nevada (0-6) at San Diego State (3-4), 9 p.m. ET
      Prediction: SDSU 23, Nevada 17

