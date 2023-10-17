NFL Rumors: Trace McSorley, Bears Agree to Contract amid Justin Fields' Thumb Injury

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

In the wake of star quarterback Justin Fields suffering a dislocated thumb, the Chicago Bears reportedly made a move on Tuesday to add some depth to the position.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing journeyman quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad.

A sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, McSorley has seen limited action in his first four years in the NFL. He appeared in one game as a rookie and then two games in 2020 before the Arizona Cardinals signed him off of the Ravens practice squad midway through the 2021 season. However, he didn't see the field at all that year.

McSorley appeared in six games in 2022 and made his first career start in Arizona's Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw for 217 yards, no touchdowns and an interception as the Cardinals went on to lose 19-16. In all, he threw for 412 yards last season with no touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles lost. Over the course of his career, he has 502 passing yards, one touchdown and five picks while completing 51.6 percent of his passes.

The Penn State product signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in April and appeared in two preseason games before being released on Aug. 28. Now, he will have the chance to compete for a spot on Chicago's active roster.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Fields suffered a dislocated thumb in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and there is "no timetable" for his potential return. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent replaced him on Sunday and is likely to get the starting nod going forward with veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman backing him up.