Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Backflip Celebration Video 'Worth It' Despite Likely NFL Fine

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is expecting to be fined by the NFL for his viral touchdown celebration from Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, but he doesn't mind opening up his wallet in this instance.

"I know the NFL's gonna fine me for it, but it's worth it, though. To be able to create memories I can look back on when I'm done is something I think of every time I play this game. Every time I step on the field I'm gonna try to make it memorable," Hill said Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

He definitely made it memorable in the second quarter of Sunday's game, which Miami won 42-21. After catching a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, Hill ran over to a Dolphins staffer, grabbed a cellphone and filmed himself while doing a backflip. One of the league's social media accounts posted the clip and then deleted it, likely due to the violation of league rules.

While Hill's pockets will likely be a bit lighter soon, he has provided Dolphins fans with many reasons to celebrate so far this season. He leads all receivers with 814 yards and six touchdowns on 42 catches. No other player in the league even has 700 receiving yards.

If Hill continues producing at this pace, he will have the opportunity to break Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards, which was set in 2012. Hill said in July that he hopes to become the first player ever to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season, so it's clear that he's motivated to make history this year.