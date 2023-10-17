X

    Aces' Chelsea Gray Won't Play in 2023 WNBA Finals Game 4 vs. Liberty with Foot Injury

    Scott Polacek
October 17, 2023

    The Las Vegas Aces will be short-handed as they attempt to win the WNBA championship on Wednesday.

    Chelsea Gray told reporters she will miss Wednesday's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty because of the left foot injury she suffered in her team's Game 3 loss. Perhaps most importantly, she said it remains to be seen whether she will take the floor for a decisive Game 5 if the series goes the distance:

    Ben Pickman @benpickman

    Chelsea Gray is out for Game 4 with what she called a left foot injury. Gray is waiting till the team gets back to Vegas to make a decision on a potential Game 5. <a href="https://t.co/ytNZrqmcpp">pic.twitter.com/ytNZrqmcpp</a>

    It seemed like the Aces were cruising to a second consecutive championship after winning a WNBA record 34 games during the regular season and sweeping their way through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

    They then won the first two games against the Liberty, and it appeared they wouldn't be challenged at all before lifting the trophy.

    Things shifted some when New York won Game 3 by 14 points, especially since Gray suffered the injury.

    Las Vegas was already shorthanded with Candace Parker sidelined, and Gray's absence will put even more pressure on the combination of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to win the final game necessary to take home back-to-back titles.

    That is quite the combination, as Wilson is arguably the best player in the league and Plum is coming off a dominant showing in which she finished with 29 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range in the loss.

    Yet depth seems to be trending toward the Liberty, and they have their own combination of star power with Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones to match the Las Vegas trio.

    The Aces are still just one win away from the championship, but things will be much more difficult if Gray is unable to play in Game 5 should the Liberty win the contest she misses.