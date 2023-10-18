NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 7

2 of 4

Tagovailoa doesn't have the spiciest odds at +350, but picking him now to hedge against other value wagers feels like a reasonable move.



Allen has been too up-and-down for the Buffalo Bills to represent a security pick. He had a poor game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 and another clunker against the New York Giants on Sunday.



In back-to-back weeks, the Buffalo offense has failed to get going until the second half.



The Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps might be too inconsistent to get Mahomes the numbers he needs to win a third MVP—though if he starts playing better, he'll get a ton of credit for lifting a subpar group.



Hurts has been good enough more often than not, but he's been far less efficient as a passer than he was last season. His QB rating is down from 101.5 to 84.7. Until/unless offensive coordinator Brian Johnson's unit hits its stride, Hurts will have a difficult time jumping the pack.



Meanwhile, Miami's offense is giving Tagovailoa the numbers he needs to win the MVP. The 25-year-old has already thrown for 1,876 yards with 14 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 114.1 passer rating.

