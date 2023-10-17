Report: Viral Chargers Fan on MNF vs. Cowboys Was Season-Ticket Holder, Not Actor

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler weren't the real stars during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a specific Chargers fan who wore her heart on her sleeve.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero released quite an important update Tuesday and noted the conspiracy theorists who thought the fan was perhaps an actor were wrong. Instead, the fan and her husband are season ticket holders for the Chargers and truly cared whether they won or lost:

The Chargers later changed their profile picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, to a photo of their biggest fan:

ESPN cameras captured the fan before a critical 4th-and-goal for Los Angeles and after the team converted, which highlighted the emotional swing of the moment.

Unfortunately for the fan and the Chargers, that late touchdown didn't matter as the Cowboys ended up winning the game thanks to a field goal from Brandon Aubrey and a defensive stop on Los Angeles' final possession.