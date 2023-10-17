X

    Report: Viral Chargers Fan on MNF vs. Cowboys Was Season-Ticket Holder, Not Actor

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Detail view of the Los Angeles Chargers helmet at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler weren't the real stars during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

    It was a specific Chargers fan who wore her heart on her sleeve.

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero released quite an important update Tuesday and noted the conspiracy theorists who thought the fan was perhaps an actor were wrong. Instead, the fan and her husband are season ticket holders for the Chargers and truly cared whether they won or lost:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Sorry, conspiracy theorists: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> fan who went viral Monday night and her husband are season ticket holders who rent cabana suites every season for multiple games, I'm told.<br><br>They're true diehard fans — not actors — and wanted to get the word out. <a href="https://t.co/pnHtKSvWlg">pic.twitter.com/pnHtKSvWlg</a>

    The Chargers later changed their profile picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, to a photo of their biggest fan:

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> have a new profile picture: <a href="https://t.co/8j0sXKWE6n">https://t.co/8j0sXKWE6n</a> <a href="https://t.co/QEPd2IEJXK">pic.twitter.com/QEPd2IEJXK</a>

    ESPN cameras captured the fan before a critical 4th-and-goal for Los Angeles and after the team converted, which highlighted the emotional swing of the moment.

    NFL @NFL

    Before 4th and Goal: 😬<br><br>After a TD on 4th and Goal: 😁 <a href="https://t.co/qYT1heJKdE">pic.twitter.com/qYT1heJKdE</a>

    Unfortunately for the fan and the Chargers, that late touchdown didn't matter as the Cowboys ended up winning the game thanks to a field goal from Brandon Aubrey and a defensive stop on Los Angeles' final possession.

    Dallas clinched the 20-17 victory and now has some momentum heading into its next game against the Los Angeles Rams.