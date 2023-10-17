Bengals' OC Brian Callahan 'Just Fuming' Over Offense's Struggles vs. Seahawks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

All is not well for the Cincinnati Bengals despite winning their last two games to improve to 3-3 overall this season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told reporters he was "just fuming" about his unit's performance while watching film from Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

It looked like the Bengals were turning a corner in their 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. They put up season-highs in points (34) and total yards (380). Joe Burrow had more touchdown passes in that game (three) than in the first four games combined (two).

Even more encouraging from that victory was the fact Burrow was moving around better than he had all season due to the calf injury he originally suffered in training camp. He had a 10-yard scramble at the end of the third quarter that seemed to indicate he was at least close to 100 percent.

Sunday looked much more like the first four games. The 214 yards of offense was the Bengals' third-lowest output of the season, though they did turn both of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Cincinnati averaged 4.0 yards per play and had one of the lowest success rates on offense of any team in Week 6.

The Bengals were able to escape with a win on the strength of their defense. The Seahawks had five trips into the red zone, but they only managed to get one touchdown. Geno Smith threw an interception near the goal line early in the third quarter and took a sack on 4th-and-goal from the Bengals' six-yard line for a turnover on downs.

Cincinnati forced two turnovers and sacked Smith three times. This was the third time in the past four weeks the defense has held an opposing team to 20 points or fewer.

Callahan and the Bengals will have a chance to regroup on their bye this week. They are currently in last place in the AFC North with a 3-3 record, but only trail the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (4-2) by one game.